Mumbai Police was only looking to close SSR death case, says Bihar Minister

Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday said Mumbai Police was only looking to close the Sushant Singh Rajput's death cases, adding that people will ensure that the investigation goes into the right hands and the late actor's family get justice. "What appears is that the Mumbai Police was trying to close the case. It was only after Sushant Singh Rajput's family filed an FIR, a serious probe started. The people wish that the investigation goes into the right hands. We will ensure that the family gets justice," National General Secretary JD(U) Jha told ANI.



On the subject of Maharashtra Government's allegation that Bihar state government is playing politics on the death case of the actor, the JDU general secretary said that the Nitish Kumar led government is not playing politics but "only came into the picture" as Rajput's father was not satisfied with the investigation. "Where are we playing politics? We only came into the picture because his father was not satisfied with the manner in which the Mumbai Police was dealing with the case," he added.



The Supreme Court today pronounced its verdict on actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of investigation of Rajput's death case to Mumbai. The CBI had registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.



An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.



Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

