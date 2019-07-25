Mumbai police weed out 210 drug peddlers in two weeks

crime

Drugs worth Rs 7.63 crore have been seized by Mumbai Police in a two-week monsoon special drive

A number of drugs were seized from the peddlers arrested. Representation picture/ Getty Images

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and drug addicts across the city, the police registered 184 cases and arrested 210 drug peddlers. Drugs worth Rs 7,63,45,631 have been seized in two weeks of the in a special monsoon drive. Of the arrested people, 50 are Nigerian nationals found operating from different locations in the city, the police said.

The special drive was held from June 30 to till July 15.

Apart from arresting drug peddlers, cops have also taken action against drug addicts. The Mumbai Police data suggests that 1,364 cases of consumption have been reported during the special drive.

According to sources, there has been a considerable rise in the number of cases of drug consumption with around five to six cases reported at every police station daily. These are addressed according to the special instructions from senior officers.

Joint commissioner (law and order) Vinoy Chaubey had instructed all additional commissioners and zonal DCPs to conduct the drive with the zone registering the highest number of cases getting an appreciation letter from the commissioner of police.

"We have been carrying out special drives against drug suppliers and consumers regularly. Cases are registered on a daily basis too along with regular checks. We have also been conducting social campaigns especially among the youth through various platforms," said Chaubey.

Pan bidi shops shut

The city police also recently demolished pan bidi shops near schools and colleges. Over 100 such shops were demolished from April to June to keep youngsters away from tobacco-related products.

Drugs seized

Ganja: 613.364 kg

MD: 4.042 kg and 39 mg

Cocaine: 17.13 gm and 170mm

Brown sugar: 1.360 gm & 5mm

Heroin: 4.622 gm and 22 mg

Charas: 2 kg and 10 gm

May&Baker: 16 bottles (100 ml)

Plenteous: 12 bottles (100 ml)

Blue Tablets: 21

LSD stickers: 12

Alprazolam tablets (IP): 1 mg

Alco: 20 boxes (30 packets each)

Cough syrups: 70 bottles of 100 ml each

