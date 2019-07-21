Two arrested for allegedly carrying drugs in two separate incidents in Himachal Pradesh

crime

On Sunday, two persons were arrested after they were found to be allegedly carrying drugs in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. The accused identified as Mukesh Sharma (19), a resident of Chansari village, was arrested at a check-post in Seund on Manikaran road after recovery of 918-gram charas from his possession, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

Similarly, in a separate incident, Kewal Ram (24) of Bathad in Banjar tehsil was arrested after seizure of 10-gram charas from his possession at Bagipul-Jaon bifurcation road. The SP said Kewal Ram was going to Shrikhand pilgrimage.

Two separate cases have been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Bhuntar and Nirmand police stations.

In a similar incident, the Delhi Police Special Cell busted a narcotics drug haul and seized heroin worth Rs 600 crore and arrested five people. Out of the five arrested, two were chemical experts who hailed from Afghanistan.

"Five persons including two Afghan chemical experts and seized around 150 kgs of Afghan origin heroin worth about Rs 600 crores in the international market."

Corolla Altis, Honda Civic, Toyota Camry and other luxury vehicles have been seized. The identities of the arrested persons are yet to be revealed by police.

In another incident, the Wadala police seized 4.5 kilograms of hash worth Rs 9 lakh from 2 persons on Wednesday afternoon. Cops have also arrested the 2 persons in this case to the crime from Hariyali Hotel, Wadala (E).

With inputs from PTI

