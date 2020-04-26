Mumbai: Policeman succumbs to COVID-19, first such case in city

A 57-year-old Mumbai policeman succumbed to Covid-19 at the Nair Hospital, the first such casualty in the city's police force, an official said on Sunday. At least 40 other policemen have tested coronavirus positive and are undergoing treatment at various city hospitals. The deceased policeman -- a Head Constable posted at Vakola Police Station in Santacruz east -- was residing at the Premnagar Colony in Worli.

He was rushed to the Nair Hospital after complaining of uneasiness on April 22 and later tested positive. As his condition continued to worsen, he was put on a ventilator but he failed to make it and breathed his last on Saturday afternoon, sending shockwaves in the police force. Though it is not clear when and how he got infected, another policeman and a close contact of the deceased has also tested positive, and is currently under treatment at a government facility in Jogeshwari.

Other policemen who were in touch with the deceased have been quarantined at their own homes as a precaution. In view of over 95 Covid-19 cases that have hit the force so far, the Mumbai Police have decided against deploying those officials with comorbidities or related health issues in containment zones or sensitive areas like Dharavi and other slums pockets.

The worst-hit in the country, Mumbai has recorded 191 Covid-19 casualties and another 5,049 positive cases till April 25.

