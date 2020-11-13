Mumbai police's boost to patrolling an admirable step

A report in this paper detailing how cops are seeking to up patrolling efficiency in different areas of Mumbai has struck a chord with citizens.

The report cites that the police force is planning to put QR codes in different jurisdictions. This initiative will require beat marshals to scan centrally placed QR code's in their jurisdiction during every patrol. This will ensure that no cop skips patrolling.

A senior official claimed that this method makes patrolling foolproof and fixes responsibility and accountability of the policemen assigned for patrolling.

The initiative is a welcome one in these days. It is a marriage between tech and good old fashioned patrolling, a cocktail that is useful and will surely be effective in ensuring that patrolling officers are on the ground and on duty as required.

It is heartening to see the force undertake measures and reinvent itself, in small ways to up its efficiency. Done properly and with vision, the system should surely work for the city.

A top investigator had once said in a discussion that anti-terror experts are on the top of the pyramid. Yet, it is the base, the police on the street, on patrol, on local duty that are the eyes and ears and know what is happening in the area or in the community.

He stressed the importance of and the indispensable nature of basic, on-ground patrolling to give first indications about possible plots or crimes. While the public often learns about the top brass busting a planned, sophisticated operation which also has an associated glamour element, the first tip-off often comes from the humble and often invisible foot soldier and sets in motion a chain of events.

Patrolling also enhances engagement between citizens/community and the police force, which can only be a good thing.

