Mumbai police's latest Twitter post involves Mr. Bean and its funny

national

The latest Mr. Bean tweet by Mumbai Police on Twitter is funny yet has a strong message about road rules and regulations.

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is known and praised for its hard work and entertaining people with their witty tweets on twitter. They actively create social and civic awareness through their hilarious posts and videos on the social media platform. They come up with the quirkiest puns yet best messages leaving their followers amazed.

Another post by the Mumbai Police on road rules and regulations surfaced the internet and it has created a buzz on the internet. They posted a meme of Mr. Bean, a British comedy sitcom by Richard Curtis and Rowan Atkinson that made everybody laugh their hearts out. Mr. Bean starring Atkinson as the title character attracted a large television audience.

Go to sleep before the road puts you to it! #DontDriveTired pic.twitter.com/RdciVapmyV

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 3, 2019

Mumbai police posted this new tweet captioning it 'Go to sleep before the road puts you to it! #DontDriveTired' and requests its readers to avoid driving if sleepy. The Mr. Bean tweet creates a nostalgia bringing back the childhood memories yet creates a strong impact on the message.

Also Read: Watch Video: This new quirky post by Mumbai Police will leave you amazed

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates