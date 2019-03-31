Watch Video: This new quirky post by Mumbai Police will leave you amazed

national

This video was shared by the Mumbai Police on the social media platform Twitter and the caption was on point,' Everyone appreciates consent! #ANoMeansNo #RespectConsent.'

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Twitter is known to be quirky with its posts keeping their social media game on point. They come up with the wittiest puns yet best messages leaving their followers amazed. This time they came up with a small video to create awareness about the whole concept of consent which is a huge issue in our country.

The video features two love birds, where the male bird is constantly trying to approach the female but is pushed away by her. After multiple tries, he gives up and walks away. This video was shared by the Mumbai Police on the social media platform Twitter and the caption was on point,' Everyone appreciates consent! #ANoMeansNo #RespectConsent.'

Netizens responded to this post with positivity and appreciation for the social message it carried. Mumbai Police on Twitter with more than four million followers has always stunned their audience with their witty posts and social messages.

Also Read: Mumbai police comes up with another quirky tweet with MC Sher reference

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates