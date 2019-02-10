Mumbai: Popular 80s Bollywood villain Mahesh Anand found dead in Versova flat

national

Mahesh Anand, who lived alone, was found in a seated position on his sofa. Cause of death still to be found out

Actor Mahesh Anand (57), who found popularity as the villain's henchman in 1980s and 1990s Bollywood, was found dead at his Versova flat on Saturday morning. According to the cops, the dead body was partially decomposed and was found in a seated position on the sofa in the living room. Anand may have died two days ago. The dead body has been sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem.



Anand appeared recently in the movie, Rangeela Raja, after 18 years. Popular for his negative roles in 80s and 90s he was part of movies such as Shahenshah (1988), Ganga Jamuna Saraswati (1988), Majboor (1989), Swarg (1990), Thanedaar (1990), Vishwatma (1992), Coolie No. 1 (1995), Vijeta (1996) and Kurukshetra (2000). He had been living at a building named Kinara on Yari Road. On Saturday morning, a tiffin box provider reached his residence to find the earlier tiffins still lying outside.

"The delivery boy rang the bell but got no response. Anand had been living alone. After waiting for a considerable time, the delivery boy informed the security guard who told the society members. When the door was forced open, Mahesh was found sitting on the sofa," said a police officer from Versova police station, on the condition of anonymity. Cops have revealed that there was no injury marks on his body.

According to the press release issued by his relatives, Anand was married to Barka Roy (sister of Reena Roy). Later he got married to Miss India International (1987) Erika Maria D'souza, with whom he has a son named Trishul. He then got married for a third time to actress Madhu Malhotra in June 1992. In 2015, he married a Russian woman, Lanaa.

