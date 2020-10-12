Mumbai power outage: University online exams affected, papers postponed

As Mumbai faced its first time ever power outage on Monday, the online final year exams were heavily affected. While many colleges postponed today's exams some other colleges decided to continue with conducting the paper a little later in the day.

Currently, all colleges and Mumbai University are conducting final year examination. The power outage in city began at around 10 am which was one of the most sought after timeslot for the ongoing examination and this is why many students faced issues.

"Students are spread across country as this is online examination and everyone is appearing for it from their homes. So we are taking the review of the situation to see how many were able to appear for today's paper and how many could not. Based on it appropriate decision will be taken," said Ashok Wadia, principal of the Jai Hind College.

"If there are students who could not appear for exams, it will be rescheduled on some later day instead of today on different timing. The idea is to give students appropriate amount of time to make arrangements to appear for exams if required," Wadia added.

Meanwhile, K C College cluster declared that all exams scheduled today are postponed till October 18 on Sunday. Similarly clusters of National College and St. Andrew's college took similar decision.

Colleges located in Andheri, Vile Parle among all were planning to reschedule the exam at a later time today, however, final decision was pending.

While Mumbai University has left it on colleges to decide on its own, varsity for their department level examinations has decided to give students another chance if anybody was not able to appear for exam.

Vinod Patil, director of board of examinations at Mumbai University, said, "Colleges have been asked to take their individual decisions based on local conditions. Anyway the clause of allowing students another chance to appear for exams already exists in case of technical issue." The university has assured that no student needs to panic.

Schools, on the other hand, decided to consider it as a day of break from the online classes.

