Search

Power cut across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane due to grid failure; local trains come to standstill

Updated: 12 October, 2020 11:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. Traffic signals have also been affected due to electricity failure

Photo used for representational purpose. Pic/AFP
Photo used for representational purpose. Pic/AFP

Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Thane were hit by a massive power failure on Monday. The unprecedented power cut was reported in several parts after 10 am. All the power companies - MahaVitaran, Adani, Tata and BEST - confirmed the development. Several suburban trains on the central line and the western line have been suspended. Traffic signals have also been affected due to electricity failure.

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) said, “Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted.”

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” it posted on Twitter.

Sources said it was following multiple tripping of lines and transformer (Kalwa-Padghe and Khargar ICTs) supplying power to the Mumbai system.

There was maintenance work on due to which one line had been isolated and the load shifted on the other line, which developed a snag, sources said.

A Western Railway statement said, “In view of interruption in traction power at 10.05 hrs due to grid failure of Tata Power company, services between Churchgate and Borivili are suspended. It shall be resumed as soon as the traction power supply is restored.”

However, Power supply, from MSETCL available at Vasai Road and it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivili to Virar section. "Efforts are on to start services in Churchgate-Borivali section. The commuters are requested not to panic," an official said.

The Central Railway trains are also held up due to grid failure. However, trains in Roha-Diva-JNPT sections are running, officials said.

‘Power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes’

Efforts were on to restore the supply at the earliest, said an official from the Energy Department.

“Due to a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse, the regions between Thane and Mumbai are facing a power cut. Our staff is working on it and power will be restored in an hour or 45 minutes,” said Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

BMC tells hospitals to reach out to disaster control room

In a statement, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal told the hospitals to reach out to disaster control room for help.

“All the hospitals to contact their respective SWM transport GARAGE officers to get enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours so that there is no power failures in hospitals especially ICUs.  In case of any issues please contact disaster control room for help. CE SWM to coordinate this," the statement read.

"Disaster control and CE M&E To keep stand bye private MOBILE DG SET vehicles handy within next one hour in case power failure continues beyond two hours.  Please report to Shri. Narvekar or smt. Sangita Lokhande at DM Control about this every half an hour," it further added

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam tweeted, “Almost total power black out  in Mumbai due to major grid failure.”

Several residents took to Twitter and complained of a sudden electricity outage in several parts of the metropolis.

(With inputs from Rajendra B Aklekar)

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

First Published: 12 October, 2020 10:36 IST

Tags

mumbainavi mumbaithanemumbai newsbrihanmumbai electricity supply and transportmumbai local train

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK