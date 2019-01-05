Mumbai PR firm employee stuck in Bali after fracturing limbs in car accident

national

Neha Sharma had fractured her limbs and underwent seven hours of surgery post the accident that killed the driver of the car she was in

Mumbai resident Neha Sharma has involuntarily ended up extending her year-end vacation in Bali. Sharma, 32, who hails from Delhi and works at a PR firm in Mumbai, has been stranded in Bali after she met with an accident that killed the driver of the car she was in. While an official from the Indian Embassy in Bali has visited her and assured assistance with her mediclaim when she's back home, no help has been provided to bring her back to India.

Severely injured

Sharma went to Bali last week for a vacation with a friend. On December 29, a car the two were travelling in met with an accident because the driver fell asleep at the wheel. While he died on the spot because of the impact of the mishap, Sharma was severely injured. She suffered fractures in her leg, wrist and fingers along with injuries on her face. She had to undergo seven hours of surgery at a local hospital there on December 30.

Sharma wants to come back home now. One of her friends sought help for her from the Minster of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Twitter. Following their tweets, an official from the Indian Embassy in Bali visited her and provided her with a letter that would help clear out her mediclaim back home. While responding to one of the tweets, the Embassy said, "We are in touch with her. The consular officer visited the hospital and spoke to her and hospital representatives. All possible help shall be rendered."

No help to bring her back

But Sharma still needs to be brought back to India for further treatment. So far, she hasn't received much help from the Ministry or the Embassy. A friend of Sharma's who's helping in bringing her back said, "The consular officer Raj Kumar came and spoke to her but so far, no legal assistance has been offered in the case as she doesn't have any travel insurance. They have issued a letter that can help with her mediclaim for her further treatment in India but we haven't received any assistance regarding her travel," said a friend of hers who is helping in bringing her back home. They have also registered a complaint on madad.gov.in, which is the Ministry's website for people seeking help.

