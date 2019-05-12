Mumbai: Promising cricket player and his mother commit suicide in Virar

national

The victims, 42-year-old Saraswati Chougule and her 25-year-old-son Vinod Chougule, resided in Sainath Nagar, Virar (E)

Vinod Chougule with his mother, Saraswati. Pics/Hanif Patel

The Virar police on Friday evening recovered the bodies of a mother and son, who allegedly committed suicide in their flat in Virar. The victims, 42-year-old Saraswati Chougule and her 25-year-old-son Vinod Chougule, resided in Sainath Nagar, Virar (E).

Preliminary investigation reveals that they committed suicide by consuming poison. Their bodies were found lying on the floor when one of the neighbours peeped in from the window at around 8.15 pm. He first alerted the other neighbours, then informed the relatives of the deceased and later the police. Before the police arrived, the neighbours succeeded in breaking down the door and rushed them both to the hospital. Doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Vinod after a cricket match

While there was no suicide note, neighbours and relatives revealed that the duo's financial condition was not good. Saraswati's health was in poor condition, and would try to make ends meet by feeding cows outside temples. It is learnt that Vinod was working for a private firm and was enduring a lot of financial difficulties, which led him to not being able to pay his EMIs.

Sources from Virar police station confirmed that this seemed like the most likely cause for taking the extr-eme step. According to sources, Vinod was a good all-round cricketer, who could hold his own in leather-ball and tennis-ball cricket tournaments. Several clubs in the Vasai-Virar area used to invite him to represent their side in local tournaments. He used to represent Saiba Cricket Club in Virar (E) on whose ground T20 tournaments are held. On the basis of the complaint filed by a relative Ashok Chougule, the Virar police have registered an ADR and sent the bodies for autopsy.

Another suicide case takes place

A couple committed suicide by hanging from a nylon rope in Talasari, Palghar district. Police recovered the bodies and identified them as Mahu Dhakal Dhamada, 23, and Manisha Savra, 19. According to the police, Dhamada, who was married, was in an extramarital relationship with Savra. When his wife discovered it about 20 days ago, a fight broke out between the trio. At midnight on Friday, a local discovered the bodies hanging from a berry tree and informed the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy. An ADR has been registered.

