Mumbai racing season begins at Pune

Not even the man or woman who first coined the phrase "expect the unexpected" must have imagined this. Today, the Mumbai racing season 2020-21 begins at Pune, with hundreds of horses which traveled from Mumbai to Pune more than six months ago very eager to jump out of the starting gates. The fact that all these horses have been working on the exercise track for so long should ensure they have the best possible fitness to get going. And that, ladies and gentlemen, promises exciting, competitive racing on the track--a proverbial siliver lining to the dark cloud hanging over horse racing.

In a short video clip released on the eve of the season's start, the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) chairman Zavaray Poonawalla, who sounded genuinely optimistic, assured the racing fraternity that his team is all set to beat the odds presently stacked against the sport that indirectly supports over a hundred thousand jobs requiring special skills.

A card of eight races is framed for the opening day; the frst race scheduled at 1.30 pm.

Selections:

M D Petit Plate - Div II (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Romanesque 1, Thea's Pet 2, Whispering Queen 3.

Master Shifu Plate - Div II (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Beemer 1, Mount Olympus 2, Mikayla's Pride 3.

Abeeta Plate (Class II; 1400m)

Kildare 1, Suleiman Pasha 2, Kariega 3.

M D Petit Plate - Div I (For 5y&o, class V; 1200m)

Caesar 1, Ame 2, Adams Beginning 3.

Secret Star Plate (Class III; 1600m)

Giant Star 1, Sunrise Ruby 2, Galloping Goldmine 3.

Welcome Trophy (For 3y, maidens; 1000m)

Strong One 1, Spring Grove 2, Monarch 3.

Raza Ali Plate (For 3y; 1200m)

Leopard Rock 1, Recall Of You 2, Costa Rica 3.

Master Shifu Plate - Div I (For 4y&o, class IV; 1200m)

Belenus 1, Guarnerius 2, Jetfire 3.

Recommendations

Best bet: Leopard Rock (7-1)

Upsets: I Am The Way (1-8), Fleur De Lys (5-8) & Enigma (6-8)

Today's pools

Super jackpot pool: 3,4,5,6,7,8

Jackpot pool: 4,5,6,7,8

Treble pool: I - 4,5,6; II - 6,7,8

Tanala pool: All races.

