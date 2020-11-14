Mumbai: Railways gives its nod for teachers in trains

The state government had written to the railways on the matter on Wednesday. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The railways on Friday evening announced that school teachers and other non-teaching staff of schools can travel by suburban local trains in the city with immediate effect.

The Maharashtra government had on Wednesday sent a back-dated letter to the railways, asking them to allow teachers and non-teaching staff. The letter was addressed to the General Managers of the CR and the WR by Kishore Raje Nimbalkar, secretary, Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation.

Confirming the development, a joint statement from Central Railway and Western Railway said that valid identity cards will be the authority for entry at the stations.

"It is also requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19. Except for categories as identified by the state government and as approved by Ministry of Railways, others are requested not to rush to the stations," a spokesperson said.

Anil Bornare from Maharashtra Rajya Shikshak Parishad, said, "It is important to note that 70 per cent of teachers coming to schools in Mumbai are from nearby districts such as Raigad, Thane, Palghar and they couldn't have travelled without local trains. It is a great relief for teachers who were stressed about commuting ever since 50 per cent attendance of school staff was mandated."

