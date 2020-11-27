Mumbai: Railways says kids will not be allowed at stations

Over a month back women were allowed on suburban local trains but the railways have observed that a lot of the times even children accompany them. In view of this, on Thursday the authorities issued a notice saying that entry of kids should be restricted with immediate effect and the rule be applicable on both the Central and Western Railway sections.

The notice further said that the railway board had only permitted women passengers to travel on local trains during stipulated hours over the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. "However, it was noticed that children accompany women on trains. In view of this, it is once again reiterated that only women are allowed and not children," it added.

"Railway Protection Force officers will be deputed at each entry gate to stop children at the entrance itself," a railway official said.

Women commuters had been allowed to travel on the suburban trains from October 21 between 11 am and 3 pm and after 7 pm. The entry was allowed on the basis of valid tickets without any QR code. This was in addition to all the essential services workers who were allowed to travel on trains. Accordingly, the railways had increased services and the frequency of ladies special trains as well.

