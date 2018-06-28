Mumbai Rain: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Thane, Palghar and Raigad this week

An IMD official said the warning will remain applicable from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am Friday

Representational Image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Mumbai region on Thursday and Friday.

"Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated placed in the districts of greater Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad today and tomorrow," IMD, Mumbai said in a warning issued on Thursday.

An IMD official said the warning will remain applicable from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am Friday.

"The heavy rainfall warning will be applicable for the same duration tomorrow as well," the official added.

Heavy rains had lashed the city and Thane district over the last weekend and continued on Monday. The downpour had led to water-logging at several places and slowing the movement of suburban trains.

