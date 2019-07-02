Mumbai: Rain washes away BMC's no-flooding claims, 41 locations waterlogged

mumbai-rains

A total of 41 locations across the city were waterlogged since 8 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday, according to the complaints received by the BMC

Waterlogged streets near Western Express metro station in Andheri. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Heavy showers on the fifth day of monsoon washed away the civic body's tall claims of no flooding this year. Most parts of the city was waterlogged on Monday and the BMC used more than 100 pumps to flush out water from over 18 locations.

A total of 41 locations across the city were waterlogged since 8 am on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday, according to the complaints received by the BMC. Clogged nullahs due to heavy rainfall over the past five days are said to have caused waterlogging, particularly in areas that get flooded every year. An FIR was filed against a developer who allegedly dumped debris from his construction site to a nullah in Kanjurmarg.

Waterlogging was reported from Hindu Colony in Dadar, Jawahar Nagar in Khar, Sardar Hotel in Kalachowki, Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd, Hindmata, Andheri subway, Natraj Market at Malad, Gandhi Nagar and Parel TT among others. The authorities had to divert traffic at 16 of these locations, including Sion, Hindmata, Gandhi Market, Pratiksha Nagar, National College in Bandra.

The BMC, which claimed to have been prepared to tackle the monsoon mayhem this year, had to use 287 pumps over the past five days to clear the waterlogged areas. Hindmata Solution The BMC continues to claim that Mumbaikars will not have to face flooding-like situation at Hindmata from this monsoon itself as the civic body is working towards the augmentation of 2,500-metre drainage network.

The BMC received a clearance from the Tree Authority to cut 50 odd trees in the area for the project. It expects to complete the work during dry spells this monsoon. Chandrashekhar Chore, deputy municipal commissioner, said, "The Tree Authority committee has approved the proposal. And if there is a good dry spell, we will aim to complete the work this monsoon itself."

Record rainfall

The monsoon has bothered Mumbaikars this year again but has also given relief to them as the city received 85% of last year’s June to July rainfall in just four days, filling up the lakes in the city. The BMC also tweeted that the city received 550 mm rainfall in just past 48 hrs – highest in a decade.

Meanwhile, the water level in the lake has risen to 1.04 lakh million litres on Monday from 87,648 million litres on Sunday — a rise by over 16,000 million litres. Four out of seven lakes received more than 100 mm of rainfall. While Bhatsa received 185 mm, Modak Sagar received 139 mm, Tulsi received 125 mm and Tansa received 122 mm of rainfall.

More rain till July 5

According to the IMD, city is likely to receive substantial rainfall over the next few days. The BMC has warned that 'normal schedules' in the city might be hampered as heavy rainfall is likely to continue till July 5. "According to IMD, close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely between July 3 and 5," the BMC tweeted.

