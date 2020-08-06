Mumbai Rains: 141 treefalls across city, SoBo flooded

The second-highest rainfall in 30 years and winds crippled southern Mumbai on Wednesday. Colaba recorded wind speeds of up to 106 kmph and received 293.8 mm rainfall in 12 hours till 8.30 pm that caused flooding in several parts, halted train services on the Central and Harbour lines, forced diversion of bus routes and caused 141 trees to collapse.

Mnay office-goers faced difficulties while returning home amid few transport options. Generally, the suburbs get more rain than South Mumbai. In the last 20 years, there have been only two days when the city received over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours.



A flooded JJ Marg. Pic/Ashish Raje

Day of mishaps

A total of 141 trees collapsed and disrupted traffic; low-lying areas were flooded; a panel from Jaslok Hospital facade collapsed; the signage on top of the BSE building toppled.

Babulnath, Marine drive, J J Hospital, Grant Road, Tardeo got flooded for the first time in many years. "We haven't experienced such flooding in 30 years. Not even during July 26 floods. The water level is increasing during the low tide too," said Sunil Narvekar, a Tardeo resident.

Vehicles wade on a flooded street near Chowpatty. Pic/Bipin Kpkate

Congress MLA Amin Patel said, "Residents from many buildings have been calling to ask for the electricity to be disconnected since rainwater is entering meter rooms. The BEST general manager will disconnect all connections except streetlights."

Vaijayanti Shirshekar, Navi Mumbai resident, stayed at a relative's place. "We left a little early from office. There was very low visibility even on JJ flyover. It was scary, like 26 July. But the rain receded as we crossed Dadar," said Rajani Nair, a BMC employee.

BMC opened schools near railway stations to offer shelter to travellers, a civic officer told mid-day.

K S Hosalikar, deputy director-general, Meteorology said the rain's intensity in the MMR will decrease in two days.

Lake level improves by 3%

Rainfall in the catchment areas of the water-providing lakes led to a 3 per cent increase in water stock that touched 5.39 lakh million litres. There is a prediction of heavy rain in the lakes' vicinity on Thursday.

293.8mm

Rainfall recorded in Colaba in 12 hours

103.0mm

Rainfall recorded in Santacruz in 12 hours

With input from Arita Sarkar

