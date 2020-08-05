Mumbai Rains: Torrential showers bring flashback of 2005 floods; Tweeple share photos, videos

People wades through the water-logged streets of Worli as heavy rains lash Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai Rains: As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'intense to the very intense' spell of rainfall over Mumbai during the next three hours. The torrential rains brought up fears of the 2005 floods that had submerged large parts of the city. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed authorities to be vigilant and ready to tackle any untoward situation.

Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 5, 2020

State cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter and urged citizens to remain indoors. In order to tackle the situation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made temporary arrangements for those stranded due to the incessant rainfall by opening temporary shelters at municipal schools between CST and Kurla.

In wake of the heavy downpour, temporary shelters have been opened at Municipal Schools between CST and Kurla. Residents in vulnerable areas are being duly shifted.

Amid heavy rainfall, citizens took to Twitter to share pictures, videos of rains with #MumbaiRains, and #MumbaiRainsWithMidday trending on the micro-blogging site.

We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it’s extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or water logged areas. Please #Dial100 in any emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 5, 2020

Mumbaikars, hope you all are safe and indoors. I request all of you to avoid venturing out and take all necessary precautions in wake of the heavy downpour. In case of any emergency please #Dial100 or tweet to us at @MumbaiPolice #StaySafeMumbai #MumbaiRains — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 5, 2020

Mumbai Police advised citizens to stay indoors and not venture out unless extremely important.

The Arabian Sea from Marine Drive... rain slowing down, but sea is still rough #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLive pic.twitter.com/HQbvyE9ycN — Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020

While rains continued to lash Mumbai, the sea was rough in the last two days.

Gosh! Look at how the tree burns on overhead wires over rail tracks amid heavy rains in Mumbai @mid_day pic.twitter.com/R8SIV1eKj4 — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 5, 2020

Waterlogging and traffic jams around JJ flyover in the city amid heavy rain and strong winds.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4Fl1vHmWv5 — Aarav shyam (@AaravShyam99) August 5, 2020

Yo, wear a mask , carry sanitizer , carry umbrella, put your phone in a waterproof pouch, don’t touch anything, save yourself from the floods. OR just stay indoors till the rains calm down. #MumbaiRains #StaySafe — lamlamlam (@lamhitaalalwani) August 5, 2020

Love the #MumbaiRains but unfortunately lots of damage done so far 2day in the city n still #heavyrain on.. #StaySafe everyone.. #stayhome — ANKIT A DEDHIA ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ankdedhia) August 5, 2020

