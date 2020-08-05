Search

Mumbai Rains: Torrential showers bring flashback of 2005 floods; Tweeple share photos, videos

Updated: Aug 05, 2020, 21:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

State cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray urged citizens to remain indoors, while BMC opened temporary shelters at municipal schools between CST and Kurla

People wades through the water-logged streets of Worli as heavy rains lash Mumbai. Pic/Atul Kamble
Mumbai Rains: As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'intense to the very intense' spell of rainfall over Mumbai during the next three hours. The torrential rains brought up fears of the 2005 floods that had submerged large parts of the city. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed authorities to be vigilant and ready to tackle any untoward situation.

State cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter and urged citizens to remain indoors. In order to tackle the situation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made temporary arrangements for those stranded due to the incessant rainfall by opening temporary shelters at municipal schools between CST and Kurla.

Amid heavy rainfall, citizens took to Twitter to share pictures, videos of rains with #MumbaiRains, and #MumbaiRainsWithMidday trending on the micro-blogging site.

Mumbai Police advised citizens to stay indoors and not venture out unless extremely important.

Twitter user Abhishek Mohanty's tweet summed up what Mumbai Rain is all about!

Here's how citizens in Mumbai feel after heavy downpour.

Netizens lauded delivery boys wading through knee-deep waters to reach customers.

While rains continued to lash Mumbai, the sea was rough in the last two days.

Here's a beautiful video of the skyline of Mumbai during rains.

Here are few tweets of Mumbai Rains

Share your rain pictures using #MumbaiRainsWithMidday on Twitter.

