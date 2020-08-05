Mumbai Rains: Torrential showers bring flashback of 2005 floods; Tweeple share photos, videos
State cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray urged citizens to remain indoors, while BMC opened temporary shelters at municipal schools between CST and Kurla
Mumbai Rains: As heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai and its adjoining areas, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'intense to the very intense' spell of rainfall over Mumbai during the next three hours. The torrential rains brought up fears of the 2005 floods that had submerged large parts of the city. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed authorities to be vigilant and ready to tackle any untoward situation.
Requesting all to remain indoors. Mumbai is lashed with high velocity winds and extremely heavy rain as we all can witness. I request all, especially journalists trying to cover this to remain safe. Stay put wherever you are— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 5, 2020
State cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray also took to Twitter and urged citizens to remain indoors. In order to tackle the situation, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) made temporary arrangements for those stranded due to the incessant rainfall by opening temporary shelters at municipal schools between CST and Kurla.
In wake of the heavy downpour, temporary shelters have been opened at Municipal Schools between CST and Kurla. Residents in vulnerable areas are being duly shifted.#MyBMCUpdates#MyBMCMonsoonUpdates— à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) August 5, 2020
Amid heavy rainfall, citizens took to Twitter to share pictures, videos of rains with #MumbaiRains, and #MumbaiRainsWithMidday trending on the micro-blogging site.
We request Mumbaikars to stay indoors and not venture out unless it’s extremely essential. Practice all necessary precautions and do not venture out near the shore or water logged areas. Please #Dial100 in any emergency. Take care & stay safe Mumbai #MumbaiRains— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 5, 2020
Mumbaikars, hope you all are safe and indoors. I request all of you to avoid venturing out and take all necessary precautions in wake of the heavy downpour. In case of any emergency please #Dial100 or tweet to us at @MumbaiPolice #StaySafeMumbai #MumbaiRains— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 5, 2020
Mumbai Police advised citizens to stay indoors and not venture out unless extremely important.
Unwithered Unstoppable. That's Mumbai Rains for you.âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ #MumbaiRains #MumbaiMonsoon pic.twitter.com/z7FaGFZzIw— Abhisek Mohanty (@Abhisek_22) August 5, 2020
Twitter user Abhishek Mohanty's tweet summed up what Mumbai Rain is all about!
Mumbaikars After Heavy DownpourðÂÂÂÂÂÂ#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/diIjFnCKBZ— Farhan AleXx (@Sim_Ran143) August 5, 2020
Here's how citizens in Mumbai feel after heavy downpour.
Hats off to these delivery guys tooðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»#rain #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/IFwqp6P1OX— shivam.jobanputra (@JShivam707) August 5, 2020
Netizens lauded delivery boys wading through knee-deep waters to reach customers.
The Arabian Sea from Marine Drive... rain slowing down, but sea is still rough #MumbaiRains #MumbaiRain #MumbaiRainsLive pic.twitter.com/HQbvyE9ycN— Zara Patel (@zarap48) August 5, 2020
While rains continued to lash Mumbai, the sea was rough in the last two days.
#MumbaiRains Always amazing ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ look at the moment pic.twitter.com/ukVdgVDFWu— Neal ParmarðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@parmar_neal) August 4, 2020
Here's a beautiful video of the skyline of Mumbai during rains.
Here are few tweets of Mumbai Rains
Gosh! Look at how the tree burns on overhead wires over rail tracks amid heavy rains in Mumbai @mid_day pic.twitter.com/R8SIV1eKj4— Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) August 5, 2020
Is there anyone who can help...my house is been floating..please help @mybmc @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray pic.twitter.com/HzEep65vTU— Yuvraj Walmiki (@YWalmiki) August 5, 2020
#Mumbai started to unlock and #MumbaiRains had it lockdown again. pic.twitter.com/soIWmA42Fp— Huzefa (ãÂÂÂÂãÂÂ¼ãÂÂÂÂãÂÂ¡) (@huzefamotiwala) August 5, 2020
Gateway of India ... #MumbaiRains ... pic.twitter.com/zpx9v1CxNC— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) August 5, 2020
Waterlogging and traffic jams around JJ flyover in the city amid heavy rain and strong winds.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/4Fl1vHmWv5— Aarav shyam (@AaravShyam99) August 5, 2020
Yo, wear a mask , carry sanitizer , carry umbrella, put your phone in a waterproof pouch, don’t touch anything, save yourself from the floods. OR just stay indoors till the rains calm down. #MumbaiRains #StaySafe— lamlamlam (@lamhitaalalwani) August 5, 2020
Mumbai rains#mumbairains#MumbaiRains— Farooq Momin (@FarooqMomin11) August 5, 2020
Mumbai rain
Jaslok hospital pic.twitter.com/YWlsyzIwNY
Love the #MumbaiRains but unfortunately lots of damage done so far 2day in the city n still #heavyrain on.. #StaySafe everyone.. #stayhome— ANKIT A DEDHIA ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ³ (@ankdedhia) August 5, 2020
Share your rain pictures using #MumbaiRainsWithMidday on Twitter.
