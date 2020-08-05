Mumbai Rains: City Records Over 100 Mm Rains, IMD Says Possibility Of Flash Floods
Paying heed to the weather department's red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas, NDRF have been stationed in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane
Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds continued to batter Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Wednesday. The extremely heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas including Bandra, Dadar, Churchgate, and Byculla among others.
Very intense development seen over west coast with monsoon vigarous on North Konkan; Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Palghar. Ghat areas of Maharashtra also to recv Extremely heavy RF next 24 hrs.— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 5, 2020
Mumbai already recorded RF 100 mm in last 6 hrs.
Possibilities of floods in city & Suburbs. pic.twitter.com/Xpd7QOm1sp
India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, KS Hosalikar, took to Twitter to inform citizens that monsoon is very active over Maharashtra. In another tweet, Hosalikar said there has been a very intense development over the west coast with monsoon vigorous on North Konkan; Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.
India Meteorological Department has issued flash flood guidance for various areas. High risk over some parts of Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka sub-division: Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast pic.twitter.com/UfrraU9Aj4— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2020
The IMD Mumbai chief also stated that Mumbai recorded 100 mm of rainfall in the last 6 hours and there could be a possibility of floods in the city and suburbs. "High risk over some parts, including Maharashtra," the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast said.
Top 10 Rainiest Places in India on Aug 5 #Monsoon2020 #monsoons #WeatherUpdate #weatheralert https://t.co/LTpFKIRF8U— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 5, 2020
Meanwhile, private weather agency Skymet said the top 10 rainiest places in India on Wednesday included Dahanu, Mahabaleshwar, Ratnagiri, Matheran, and Thane from Maharashtra. It also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershower with gusty winds for many places, including Amravati, Bhandara, Chanderpur, Dhanu, Kolapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Sangli, and Satara.
NDRF Teams Stationed At Palghar, Thane
Paying heed to the weather department's red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane to deal with any eventualities, NDRF commandant Rajendra Patil said.
Let us all take adequate precautions to ensure our safety - just until the coast is clear.#MumbaiRains #BeAlert #StaySafe #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/6mfp4dWXuv— CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) August 5, 2020
Mumbai Police urge citizens to take precautions
Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh took to Twitter and urged citizens to take necessary precautions.
The city police chief advised people to not venture out unless necessary and also asked citizens to avoid going to the shore and water-logged areas. The list of precautions also directed Mumbaikars to keep their mobile phones charged and to rely on official sources for any kind of news on Mumbai Rains.
Heavy to very heavy rains to continue over #Mumbai and suburbs. Mumbai has already recorded 61% of its monthly rainfall in the first 5 days of August. #Maharashtra #MumbaiRains #mumbairain #MumbaiRainWithSkymet @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/YaFXnR2AAd— SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 5, 2020
Mumbai records 61 percent of monthly rains in 5 days
As per private weather agency Skymet, the city has so far recorded 61 percent of its monthly rainfall in the first five days of August. While the private weather agency has predicted moderate to heavy showers until Wednesday night, in its daily weather bulletin it also said that the city would witness a drop in the intensity of rains by Thursday.
Mumbai has been witnessing extremely heavy rainfall since Monday night. Tuesday was marked with flooding in several parts of the city, a major landslide on the Western Express Highway, an incident of a double house crash, over 100 trees crashing and several emergency incidents of electric short-circuits.
In picture: A flooded street in Wadala.
Several areas in the city and suburbs received more than 200 mm rainfall since Monday night and heavy showers are likely to continue for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In picture: A policeman wades through a waterlogged street in Wadala.
According to the IMD, the highest precipitation was reported at Borivali weather station (in north Mumbai) at 30.6 mm from 8.30 am till 5.30 pm
In picture: Flights grounded as the runway is submerged in water.
Other areas which received heavy showers during the day were Bandra (26 mm), Powai and Charkop (24 mm each). The rainfall was 8.6 mm in Colaba (south Mumbai) and 9.4 mm at Dadar, IMD data stated.
Local train services, which are currently being operated only for those engaged in essential services, were suspended on some routes in Mumbai and suburbs in the morning due to water-logging on rail tracks.
A civic official said that suburban train services on the Harbour line were stopped in the morning due to water-logging on rail tracks while services on the western and central lines were also affected.
Some roads near Byculla, Dadar and Mahalaxmi were inundated and traffic police had to divert traffic from those areas. Water was seen gushing on a road in suburban Kandivali in the morning as rains lashed the city.
The overnight rain caused a landslide on the Western Express Highway in Kandivali early Tuesday morning, affecting vehicular movement from the western suburbs towards south Mumbai, officials said. A fire control room official said that no casualty was reported in the incident.
Several vehicles, which suffered engine problems were seen lying abandoned on roads
In picture: An auto-rickshaw driver pushes his vehicle to safety on a flooded street in Chembur.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) appealed to residents to stay at home and urged commercial establishments, except those providing essential services, to remain closed on Tuesday.
The Maharashtra government also announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai and suburbs on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall in the maximum city and neighbouring areas.
Homes or shops were flooded in slums or low-lying areas in the suburbs of Malad, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Parel with people struggling to save their valuable belongings from the water. Flooding was reported in Dadar, Prabhadevi, Bhendi Bazaar, Sir J.J. Hospital Junction, Kurla, Chembur, Tilak Nagar, Sion, Wadala, Mankhurd, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivali and other parts.
In picture: Civic workers clean the street near Marine Drive after high tide.
At least four persons were killed and one went missing in Mumbai and Thane. A 35-year-old woman and her three children swept away in a swollen nullah after their house collapsed. In the double house crash incident in Santacruz, Rekha M. Kakade and her 18-month old infant daughter Jahnavi were washed away and drowned in a swollen drain. Another daughter Shivanya was rescued safely but a third daughter is still missing, said BMC Disaster Control.
In picture: An aerial view of massive traffic jam on the Western Express Highway due to the landslide in Kandivli.
The Bombay High Court adjourned its virtual hearings in various cases as many staff members could not reach the court in south Mumbai due to the heavy rains. The high court will hear the matters on Wednesday, an official said.
In picture: Pedestrians and motorists wade through the flooded LBS Marg in Kurla.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nashik and some other parts of Maharashtra for Wednesday. Rakib A. Mandal, 15, was electrocuted and died on the spot when he came in contact with a live wire of street light on Ghodbunder Road in Thane, while a man was washed away in the floods in Navi Mumbai, said the local police.
While the warning for Mumbai is only for Wednesday, that for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for Wednesday and Thursday, an IMD official said.
In picture: The tracks at Chunabhatti railway station submerged in water.
In picture: A woman walks through the waterlogged tracks at Matunga railway station.
In picture: A civic worker helps the driver of a milk van, stuck in drainage, remove the vehicle from the spot in Thakur Village, Kandivali (East).
Extremely heavy downpour in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region areas crippled normal life and disrupted rail and road traffic on Tuesday. Essential services workers, like nurses and other medical staff treating COVID-19 patients, found it difficult to reach hospitals. Several areas in the city and suburbs received more than 200 mm rainfall since Monday night and rains are likely to continue for the next 24 hours, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). (Pictures/ Satej Shinde, Atul Kamble, Bipin Kokate, Ashish Raje, Shadab Khan, Pradeep Dhivar)
