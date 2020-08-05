Mumbai Rains: City Records Over 100 Mm Rains, IMD Says Possibility Of Flash Floods

Heavy rains accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds continued to batter Mumbai and its adjoining areas on Wednesday. The extremely heavy rainfall led to waterlogging in several low-lying areas including Bandra, Dadar, Churchgate, and Byculla among others.

Very intense development seen over west coast with monsoon vigarous on North Konkan; Mumbai, Thane, Raigad & Palghar. Ghat areas of Maharashtra also to recv Extremely heavy RF next 24 hrs.

Mumbai already recorded RF 100 mm in last 6 hrs.

Possibilities of floods in city & Suburbs.

India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, KS Hosalikar, took to Twitter to inform citizens that monsoon is very active over Maharashtra. In another tweet, Hosalikar said there has been a very intense development over the west coast with monsoon vigorous on North Konkan; Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

India Meteorological Department has issued flash flood guidance for various areas. High risk over some parts of Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka sub-division: Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast

The IMD Mumbai chief also stated that Mumbai recorded 100 mm of rainfall in the last 6 hours and there could be a possibility of floods in the city and suburbs. "High risk over some parts, including Maharashtra," the Central Water Commission Official Flood Forecast said.

Meanwhile, private weather agency Skymet said the top 10 rainiest places in India on Wednesday included Dahanu, Mahabaleshwar, Ratnagiri, Matheran, and Thane from Maharashtra. It also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershower with gusty winds for many places, including Amravati, Bhandara, Chanderpur, Dhanu, Kolapur, Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Sangli, and Satara.

NDRF Teams Stationed At Palghar, Thane

Paying heed to the weather department's red alert for Mumbai and its adjoining areas, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been stationed in Mumbai, Palghar, and Thane to deal with any eventualities, NDRF commandant Rajendra Patil said.

Let us all take adequate precautions to ensure our safety - just until the coast is clear.

Mumbai Police urge citizens to take precautions

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh took to Twitter and urged citizens to take necessary precautions.

The city police chief advised people to not venture out unless necessary and also asked citizens to avoid going to the shore and water-logged areas. The list of precautions also directed Mumbaikars to keep their mobile phones charged and to rely on official sources for any kind of news on Mumbai Rains.

Heavy to very heavy rains to continue over Mumbai and suburbs. Mumbai has already recorded 61% of its monthly rainfall in the first 5 days of August.

Mumbai records 61 percent of monthly rains in 5 days

As per private weather agency Skymet, the city has so far recorded 61 percent of its monthly rainfall in the first five days of August. While the private weather agency has predicted moderate to heavy showers until Wednesday night, in its daily weather bulletin it also said that the city would witness a drop in the intensity of rains by Thursday.

