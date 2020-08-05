Mumbai Rains: Intensity of showers to drop by Thursday

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai has been witnessing extremely heavy showers for the past two days that has led to inundation in many low-lying areas in the city and suburbs. According to the private weather agency, Skymet, the city is likely to see a drop in the intensity of rains by Thursday.

The private weather agency said that a well-mark low-pressure area has been persistent over the northern Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation has been observed over South Gujarat. Due to these parameters, the rains have been persistent in Konkan region and Goa and adjoining West Coast for the past few days.

Skymet said that Mumbai is likely to receive moderate to heavy showers until Wednesday night after which the intensity will possibly decrease, and the rain belt will move towards Gujarat.

With the intensity of rains to reduce by Thursday, Skymet said the city and suburbs is likely to experience another spell of heavy rains by August 11.

The private weather agency added that the whole western coast is likely to witness the intense rain for the next two-three days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Konkan region will possibly receive more heavy rains in the 24 hours with Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar likely to be impacted.

Konkan ; very heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 Hrs. North Konkan the impact could be more, Thane Mumbai, Palghar.

Parts of S Madhya Mah and adjoining Marathwada region likely to get very heavy falls, along with intense spells.

Take care. pic.twitter.com/dXJnwn5mCG — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 5, 2020

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

Extremely heavy rains lashed the northern Konkan region, including Mumbai, on Tuesday. According to Skymet, the city has already recorded 61 per cent of its monthly rainfall in the first five days of August. Mumbai has received a cumulative rainfall of around 357 mm against the monthly average of 585.2 mm.

The private weather agency said that Dahanu and Mahabaleshwar recorded 383mm and 321mm rains respectively. The Santacruz observatory recorded 84mm and the Colaba observatory received 53mm rain on Tuesday.

Mumbai Rains: City Lashed By Rainfall But Lakes See Very Little Of It

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs for Wednesday, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. The weather department also saw a drop in the city temperatures on Wednesday with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature 24.7 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news