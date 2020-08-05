Mumbai Rains: City lashed by rainfall but lakes see very little of it

A file picture of youngsters enjoying in the water at Powai lake. Only one of the lakes supplying water to the city has overflowed. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Many parts of Mumbai saw waterlogging after heavy rain on Monday, but none of the five lakes benefitted from it. As a result, the total water stock is at 35 per cent. However, as per forecast, there are chances of rainfall in catchment areas of the lakes that supply water to Mumbai.

The two small lakes – Tulsi and Vihar – in the city received 176 mm and 232 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 6 am on Tuesday. While Tulsi had overflowed last week, Vihar filled up to 80 per cent. But these lakes have only two per cent share of the city's total water stock.

The five other lakes – Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa and Bhatsa — are on the border of Thane and Nashik districts. None of these lakes got more than 20 mm rain. The total water stock is 5,05,896 million litres of water which is 34.95 per cent of total storage capacity. Last year, the water stock was 91.61 per cent on the same day. The total storage capacity of the seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres.

IMD has given a forecast for heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of the lakes within the next two days.

