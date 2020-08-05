Mumbai Rains 2020: City can expect heavy showers in next 48 hours

The flooded Tulsipipe Road at Matunga on Tuesday where slum dwellers opened the lids of manholes to drain the water. Pic/Ashish Raje

After a brief gap, heavy rain was back in Mumbai and slowed down city on Tuesday. In just one night, Mumbai's major observatories at Santacruz and Colaba recorded rainfall of 268.6mm and 252.2mm respectively, as per the readings of 8.30 am on Tuesday. While the rainfall drastically reduced during the day, it is expected to pick up pace again as the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai shows a Red Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

As per IMD, the city, surrounding districts and other parts of Maharashtra saw very heavy rainfall due to a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal which affected winds flowing over the Arabian Sea. The Red Alert warning for the city continues for Wednesday.

Warning for fishermen

"Enhanced rainfall is also expected over districts of interior Maharashtra," reads the statement issued by the IMD, Mumbai. It further explains, "The southwesterly monsoon flow has strengthened over the Arabian sea with southwesterly/westerly winds speed reaching 50-60 kmph along and off Konkan Coast." Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.



Traffic on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in King's Circle was disrupted due to waterlogging. Pic/Suresh Karkera

'Citizens take care'

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely on August 5 over Konkan including Mumbai, (SIC)" tweeted K S Hosalikar, deputy director general of Meteorology, IMD, Mumbai. He said, "There has been heavy rainfall activity in the past 24 hours, especially in Mumbai, Thane and Raigad where the records show that rainfall was between 250mm to 300mm. The west coast of Konkan, Mumbai and Thane will see heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also expected at a few places. Red Alert is issued for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for Wednesday too. It is important for citizens to take care."

