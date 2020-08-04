Mumbai Rains: Woman, 2 children swept away in flooded drain in Santacruz
While a two-year-old girl was rescued and shifted to VN Desai Hospital, the search operation to find the woman and two other children is under progress
In an untoward incident, a 35-year-old woman and her three children, aged between one to seven years, fell into a flooded nullah and were swept away after their house collapsed in Santacruz due to heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) took to Twitter to inform about the incident and said the search operation is underway.
While a two-year-old girl was rescued and shifted to VN Desai Hospital, the search operation to find the woman and two other children is under progress.
Fire Department received a message from Vakola, where 2 houses next to a nallah had collapsed— à¤®à¤¾à¤Âà¥Â Mumbai, à¤Âà¤ªà¤²à¥Â BMC (@mybmc) August 4, 2020
1 woman & 3 girls from one of the houses fell in the open nallah, out of which 1 girl has been rescued & shifted to VN Desai Hospital. Search operation is in progress#AtMumbaisService pic.twitter.com/xrZJBCmcT8
The incident took place at Vakola in Santacruz. The Mumbai Fire Brigade department received a message that two houses situated next to a nullah had collapsed. At around 11.30 am in the Dhobighat locality, the ground plus one-storey house attached to the nullah collapsed as extremely heavy rainfall lashed the city, an official from the fire brigade said.
#Mumbai: 1 female, 2 girls missing after they fell in an open drain, located at the backside of their room. 3 rooms of Trimurti Chawl in Santacruz East, collapsed today morning. Search operation underway. Another girl rescued by police and shifted to V N Desai hospital pic.twitter.com/T7SvACrgxV— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020
Two fire engines, an ambulance, NDRF personnel, local police, and other rescue teams are at the spot.
In another incident, a 15-year-old boy was electrocuted near the Owala Hanuman Temple on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The minor boy died on the spot when he came in contact with a live wire of a street-light pole.
Earlier in the day, a massive landslide on the Western Express Highway between Kandivali and Malad brought traffic to halt. No casualty was reported. After six JCBs were deployed by the BMC that managed to clear the debris and vehicular movement is running as normal.
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that Mumbai recorded a 230 mm rainfall within 10 hours of incessant rainfall. He further said that heavy rainfall created a flood-like situation in the city. "Over 163 pumps were being used to ease the inundation in different parts of the city," Chahal said.
Several places, including Bandra, King's Circle, and Dadar were waterlogged. The Santacruz observatory recorded 268.6 mm rains and the Colaba observatory recorded 252.2 mm. The MeT department has issued a 'Red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for the next 48 hours.
(With inputs from PTI)
Mumbai and its surrounding areas received extremely heavy rainfall throughout the night on Monday and it continued on Tuesday, leading to flooding in many areas and traffic disruption across the city.
Mumbai recorded 230 mm rainfall within 10 hours. BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said over 163 pumps were being used to ease the inundation in different parts of the city. The incessant rainfall threw normal life out of gear in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad (MMR areas).
In an untoward incident, a 15-year-old boy Rakib A. Mandal was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire of a street-light pole near the Owala Hanuman Temple on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.
In photo: A milk truck stuck in a drainage hole on the flooded streets of Thakur Village, Kandivli, as heavy rains battered Mumbai.
The heavy rainfall caused a massive landslide on the Western Express Highway between Kandivli and Malad, affecting south-bound traffic. No casualties were reported. The civic body deployed six JCBs to clear debris, stones and open the highway for vehicular movement.
The intense rains caused major traffic jams. The BEST diverted its routes in Dadar, King Circle, Parel, Wadala, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, and Bandra due to waterlogging in these areas.
In photo: Slow vehicular movement was observed due to a massive landslide on the Western Express Highway between Kandivli-Malad.
The extremely heavy rains brought Mumbai's lifeline - the local train services - to a halt. Services on all three lines were suspended partially between Churchgate and Andheri on Western Railway, between Thane-Mumbai CSMT on the mainline and Kurla-CSMT on the harbour line.
Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said that suburban services have been suspended between Andheri to Churchgate, but are running between Andheri to Virar and beyond on WR.
With the heavy rains bringing Mumbai and its adjoining areas to a standstill, the Maharashtra government declared a holiday in the city and Mumbai Metropolitan Region areas.
In photo: An aerial view of the Western Express Highway where the landslide happened.
Several houses, shops, and residential areas were flooded in slums or low-lying areas in Malad, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Parel with people struggling to save their valuables from getting wet.
BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and state cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray along with top civic officials visited areas where flooding was reported to supervise the relief operations being undertaken. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also visited the BKC pumping station to take stock of the situation.
In photo: People walking on the road divider in Wadala to avoid flooded streets.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city and surroundings over the next 24 hours. The weather agency also forecasted high-tides and another swell after midnight.
Taking to Twitter, the BMC urged Mumbaikars to not venture out unless extremely necessary and advised the citizens to stay away from the shore and waterlogged areas. Meanwhile, all offices and establishments in Mumbai, except emergency services, have been asked to remain shut.
Private weather agency Skymet said that the ongoing heavy rains are likely to continue in Mumbai and neighbouring areas till August 5. It further said that rain activities in Mumbai will see a drop from August 6 after which the city is likely to continue witnessing moderate showers with isolated intense spells at regular intervals.
The MeT department has issued a 'Red' alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar for the next 48 hours.
In photo: A group of friends poses for a picture in the backdrop of high tide at Marine Drive in South Mumbai.
In photo: High tide hits the coastline of Mumbai at Marine Drive as heavy rains continue to lash the city.
A view of Thakur Village skyline from an under-construction building at Western Express Highway, Kandivli.
Heavy overnight rains lashed Mumbai, satellite cities, the suburbs and the coastal North Konkan belt on Tuesday hitting road and rail traffic. Incessant rains since late Monday left Mumbai water logged, disrupting road traffic and suburban train services. There was a huge landslide on a hillock with tonnes of debris falling on the Western Express Highway at Malad, blocking south-bound road traffic with commuters stuck. Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in contact with a live wire of a street-light pole near the Owala Hanuman Temple on Ghodbunder Road in Thane. The IMD has issued a red alert for the next 48 hours.
(All photos/Atul Kamble, Satej Shinde, Pradeep Dhivar, and Bipin Kokate)
