Mumbai Rains: Landslide in Malad disrupts traffic on Western Express Highway

A huge landslide of a hillock along the Western Express Highway at Malad blocked south-bound road traffic.

Traffic police officials said, "Landslide on the south bound Western Express Highway near Malad has caused traffic jam. South bound western express highway has been closed and both side vehicular movement is being operated on north bound side."

The Mumbai Police also tweeted updating commuters of a traffic jam at the location.

There is a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway due to a landslide at Malad. #TrafficUpdate pic.twitter.com/Xc6YkMsMaw — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 4, 2020





Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Stopped, BEST Bus Services Diverted

A commuter Jigar Shah said, "It's bad.. have spent 40 mins in the morning to pass that area when I had started at around 7.30am.. plus it's raining badly. One good thing is #trafficcops are deployed and doing work full night and working even in rains and all difficulties."

