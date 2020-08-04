Search

Mumbai Rains: Landslide in Malad disrupts traffic on Western Express Highway

Updated: Aug 04, 2020, 11:38 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar | Mumbai

The Mumbai Police tweeted updating commuters of a traffic jam at the location.

Pictures/Satej Shinde
Pictures/Satej Shinde

A huge landslide of a hillock along the Western Express Highway at Malad blocked south-bound road traffic.

Traffic police officials said, "Landslide on the south bound Western Express Highway near Malad has caused traffic jam. South bound western express highway has been closed and both side vehicular movement is being operated on north bound side."

The Mumbai Police also tweeted updating commuters of a traffic jam at the location.


Mumbai Rains: Local Trains Stopped, BEST Bus Services Diverted

A commuter Jigar Shah said, "It's bad.. have spent 40 mins in the morning to pass that area when I had started at around 7.30am.. plus it's raining badly. One good thing is #trafficcops are deployed and doing work full night and working even in rains and all difficulties."

