Mumbai Rains: Local trains stopped, BEST bus services diverted

After extremely heavy rain throughout the night and today morning, Mumbai's lifeline local train services on all three lines have been suspended partially between Churchgate and Andheri on Western Railway, between Thane-Mumbai CSMT on main line and Kurla-CSMT on the harbour line.

"No suburban service is stranded anywhere. Services on the Central Railway are running between Vashi-Panvel and Thane-Kalyan and beyond," Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar told Mid-Day.

On the Western Railway, suburban services have been suspended between Andheri to Churchgate, but are running between Andheri to Virar and beyond, confirmed Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

“Due to heavy rain, about 200 mm water has been reported on tracks between Dadar and Prabhadevi. All lines affected in this section. So train movement stopped at Dadar, but suburban services are running between Bandra and Dahanu Road,” Thakur added.

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) spokesperson Manoj Varade said due to waterlogging at 26 locations across the city and suburbs a number of routes had been either been diverted or suspended.

