Mumbai Rains: Boat carrying 13 fishermen topples off Gorai coast; two fishermen missing

A boat carrying 13 fishermen reprtedly capsised after getting trapped in the high tide amid heavy rains on Tuesday afternoon, 12 km off from Gorai beach.

11 fishermen have been rescued by another group of fishermen from Uttan, while the coastal police are conducting a search operation to locate the two missing fishermen.

The fishermen are residents of Gorai, they had gone fishing on Saturday August 2, a day before Narali Purnima. As per reports, the fishermen were making their back to the shore on Tuesday when the mishap occurred after their boat got stuck in the high tide and capsized.

Another group of fishermen from Uttan spotted them, rushed to their aid and managed to rescue 11 people safely. They also informed the coastal police about the incident. A team of coastal police reached the spot and a search operation is underway to locate the missing fishermen.

