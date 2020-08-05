Mumbai Rains: Another portion of hillock collapses in Malad on Western Express Highway

Mumbai Rains: Due to incessant rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, another portion of the Malad hillock on the Western Express Highway collapsed on Wednesday. According to Samta Nagar police inspector Raju Kasbe, no casualty was reported in the incident.

On Tuesday, a massive landslide on the same hillock had blocked south-bound road traffic. The vehicular movement on one side of the highway had completely stopped, leading to heavy traffic on the Western Express highway.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar had visited the site and instructed MMRDA officials to use safety nets on the stretch. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had deployed six JCBs to clear the debris, stones and the highway was opened by evening.

Heavy rainfall for the past two days has brought Mumbai back to its knees with massive waterlogging across the city, four deaths and injuries from tree falls. A house collapse in Santacruz led to the death of two people, who had fallen into the nullah next to their residence and swept away.



Waterlogging in Matunga. Pic/ Shadab Khan

According to civic officials, the incident happened in a chawl, located next to a nullah, around 11 am on Tuesday. When the retaining wall collapsed, four people fell into the nullah.

The locals managed to rescue three-year-old Shivanya Kakade. After the fire officials and NDRF reached the spot, they rescued one-and-a-half-year-old Jahnvi Kakade and 26-year-old Rekha Kakade and rushed them to the V N Desai hospital, but they were declared dead. Search is on for the fourth person. Read More Here.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old boy, Rakib A. Mandal, was electrocuted after he came in contact with a live wire of a street-light pole near the Owala Hanuman Temple on Ghodbunder Road in Thane.

Road traffic was the worst-hit in the city and entire MMR region with the BEST diverting its routes in Dadar, Kings Circle, Parel, Wadala, Chembur, Kurla, Sion, and Bandra owing to waterlogging in these areas.

In several suburbs, homes or shops were flooded in slums or low-lying areas in Malad, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Parel with people struggling to save their valuable belongings from the water.

The Mithi River branches at Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali and Goregaon were swollen and running above the danger-levels, forcing many on their banks to evacuate their dwellings with the authorities remaining alert for any eventualities.



Heavy rain at Mahim. Pic/ Pradeep Dhivar

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, the old Mumbai-Pune highway, major or arterial roads in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad were heavily waterlogged or flooded, stranding many vehicles in 3-4 feet deep waters, and causing traffic snarls.

The city is expected to receive moderate to heavy showers until Wednesday night after which the intensity will possibly decrease.

