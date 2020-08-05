Search
Live Blog

Mumbai Rains live update: City, nearby areas battered by extremely heavy showers

Aug 05, 2020, 11:50 IST | mid-day correspondent Check for updates

Mumbai Rains live updates: As incessant rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, a red alert has been issued for 'extremely heavy' rainfall in the city for today. The alert was issued for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Palghar, Raigad, Pune, Ahmednagar, and Nashik districts. While the warning for Mumbai is for today, for Thane, Palghar and Nashik is for today and tomorrow.

  • Aug 05, 2020, 11:50 IST

    Mumbai recorded 61% of its monthly rainfall in first 5 days of August

    According to private weather agency Skymet, Mumbai has already recorded 61 per cent of its monthly rainfall in the first five days of August. Mumbai has received a cumulative rainfall of around 357 mm against the monthly average of 585.2 mm. Read More Here.

  • Aug 05, 2020, 11:25 IST

    IMD forecast on Mumbai rains

    Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter, says IMD Mumbai.

  • Aug 05, 2020, 11:00 IST

    Water receding, says BMC

    Water-logging reported at Hindmata, Ghandhi Market (Sion), Chembur station, Milan subway, Andheri subway and Dahisar subway. BMC officials stated that since the intensity of rain in Mumbai has reduced, water is receding from the flooding areas.

  • Aug 05, 2020, 10:21 IST

    Dahanu in Palghar records 364 mm rainfall in 12 hours

    The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said. Besides, the weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall, while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period, he added.

  • Aug 05, 2020, 09:56 IST

    Today’s weather forecast for Mumbai

    Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur in Mumbai and suburban areas with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. A high tide of 4.41 metre is likely at the Mumbai coast at 1:19 pm.

  • Aug 05, 2020, 09:14 IST

    Heavy rainfall warnings on west coast for 24 hours

    Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar tweeted that latest satellite image indicating intense clouding over west coast, Konkan including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.

  • Aug 05, 2020, 09:12 IST

    Normal life disrupted

    Heavy rains in Mumbai for over 24 hours disrupted normal life in the city and caused flooding in several low-lying areas.

  • Aug 05, 2020, 09:03 IST

    Radar shows intense clouds over Mumbai

    Heavy to very heavy falls were seen at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, NM. A greater impact was on western suburbs with rainfall of more than 150 mm. Radar shows intense clouds over Mumbai and more rains likely today.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK