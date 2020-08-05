Mumbai Rains live update: City, nearby areas battered by extremely heavy showers

Aug 05, 2020, 11:50 IST Mumbai recorded 61% of its monthly rainfall in first 5 days of August According to private weather agency Skymet, Mumbai has already recorded 61 per cent of its monthly rainfall in the first five days of August. Mumbai has received a cumulative rainfall of around 357 mm against the monthly average of 585.2 mm. Read More Here.

Aug 05, 2020, 11:25 IST IMD forecast on Mumbai rains Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter, says IMD Mumbai.

Aug 05, 2020, 11:00 IST Water receding, says BMC Water-logging reported at Hindmata, Ghandhi Market (Sion), Chembur station, Milan subway, Andheri subway and Dahisar subway. BMC officials stated that since the intensity of rain in Mumbai has reduced, water is receding from the flooding areas.

Aug 05, 2020, 10:21 IST Dahanu in Palghar records 364 mm rainfall in 12 hours The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said. Besides, the weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall, while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period, he added. Konkan ; very heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 Hrs. North Konkan the impact could be more, Thane Mumbai, Palghar.

Parts of S Madhya Mah and adjoining Marathwada region likely to get very heavy falls, along with intense spells.

Aug 05, 2020, 09:56 IST Today’s weather forecast for Mumbai Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur in Mumbai and suburban areas with a possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. A high tide of 4.41 metre is likely at the Mumbai coast at 1:19 pm.

Aug 05, 2020, 09:14 IST Heavy rainfall warnings on west coast for 24 hours Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Deputy Director of Meteorology KS Hosalikar tweeted that latest satellite image indicating intense clouding over west coast, Konkan including Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. 5 Aug

Latest satellite image indicating intense clouding over west coast, Konkan including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar

Another extremely heavy rains possibilities in North Konkan in 24 hrs. Dahanu reported more than 364 mm in morning

Hvy RF warnings on west coast for 24 hrs

Aug 05, 2020, 09:12 IST Normal life disrupted Heavy rains in Mumbai for over 24 hours disrupted normal life in the city and caused flooding in several low-lying areas. Normal life disrupted in Mumbai as heavy rainfall triggers water logging at various places in the city.



IMD, Mumbai has predicted heavy downpour for today.

