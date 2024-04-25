Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress fields Varsha Gaikwad from Mumbai North-Central seat

Congress has named party's Mumbai unit president Varsha Gaikwad as its candidate for the Mumbai North-Central seat for Lok Sabha elections 2024

Varsha Gaikwad. Pic/X

The Congress on Thursday named party's Mumbai unit president Varsha Gaikwad as its candidate for the Mumbai North-Central seat for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) made the announcement of Varsha Gaikwad's candidature in an official statement released on Thursday evening.

The Congress will be contesting two Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai this time as per the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) seat-sharing deal, the PTi reported.

The other seat that has gone to the Congress is Mumbai North.

Four other Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai will be contested by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), as per the PTI.

Polling in Mumbai will be held on May 20.

At present, the Mumbai North-Central seat is represented by Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Poonam Mahajan.

Varsha Gaikwad, a former Maharashtra minister, has been a four-time MLA from the Dharavi assembly constituency in Mumbai that she currently represents. She had expressed interest in contesting the Mumbai South-Central seat, which was earlier held by her late father Eknath Gaikwad.

The polls in Maharashtra are being held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4.

The second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra will be conducted on Friday.

In the second phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Maharashtra on April 26, 2024, will see polling in eight constituencies-- Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, and Parbhani.

The third phase of voting will take place across 11 constituencies on May 7 in Raigad, Baramati, Dharashiv, Latur, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Ratnagiri Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Hatkanangle.

The fourth phase will be held on June 4, 2024 for seats including, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Sambhajinagar, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi and Beed.

The fifth and final phase of voting will take place on May 20, 2024, encompassing 13 constituencies, including Washim, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Welfare, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South Central, and Mumbai South.

Maharashtra has a total number of 48 constituencies in the state. The electoral process will unfold in multiple phases to ensure a smooth and efficient voting process.

(with PTI inputs)

