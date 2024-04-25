Lok Sabha elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) releases party manifesto

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Thursday released his party manifesto, a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024

Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released the Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto for Lok Sabha polls. Pic/X

According to the PTI, the Shiv Sena (UBT) manifesto focuses on stopping the 'loot' of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver.

Uddhav Thackeray said that the financial city, which he claimed was 'moved to Gujarat', will be built in Maharashtra, enabling employment opportunities in the state, as per the PTI.

Uddhav Thackeray also said that the jobs will be created at the district level so that people from the state won't have to migrate, the news agency reported.

Through the INDIA government, Uddhav Thackeray said that they will not only waive farm loans but also revise the conditions concerning crop insurance.

He said agricultural equipment and seeds will be made free of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

Uddhav also assured implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report, as per the PTI.

Eight seats in Maharashtra will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Friday.

In the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, around 1.49 crore voters from the state can cast their ballot to seal the fate of as many as 204 candidates.

The voting will be held in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada.

The voting will begin from 7 am to 6 pm across 16,589 polling centres, officials said, according to the PTI.

Of the eight Lok Sabha seats, Maharashtra's Buldhana, Yavatmal-Washim and Hingoli will see direct contests between the CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Senaand the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

According to the PTI, a total of 1.49 crore eligible voters, including 77,21,374 men, 72,04,106 women, and 432 persons from the third-gender category, are eligible to exercise their franchise in these eight constituencies.

All preparations for the smooth conduct of the elections in the eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra have been done, said an official on Thursday, the news agency reported on Thursday.

(with PTI inputs)

