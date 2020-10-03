Search

Mumbai Rains 2020: Heavy rains with thunder and lightning hits city and suburbs, tweeple share photos

Updated: 03 October, 2020 20:14 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

As per the weather agency's prediction, the warning will continue to remain in place for Sunday in Thane and Raigad while a green alert has been issued for Sunday in Mumbai and Palghar

A man armed with face mask and umbrella saves himself from the sudden spells of showers. Pic/Ashish Raje
Heavy rains coupled with strong winds and thunderstorm lashed several parts of Mumbai and its surrounding areas as citizens were caught surprised by the sudden outburst of showers in the month of October. India Meteorological Department's Deputy Director-General of Meteorology K S Hosalikar took to the micro-blogging site and said that loud thunder with lightning was heard as it rained over Mumbai and Thane.

Earlier in the day, Hosalikar shared a tweet and said that intense convection was developed over North Konkan as seen from Mumbai Doppler Radar. "Parts of Raigad, Thane, NM, Palghar likely to experience TS with lightning and rains next 3,4 Hrs," Hosalikar tweeted.

Issuing a yellow alert, The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar can expect thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places on Saturday. The weather agency said that Mumbai and its neighbouring areas are likely to witness winds of 30-4- kmph on Saturday.

Citizens were caught unaware as heavy rains with thunder and lightning lashed several parts of the city. Pic/Shadab Khan

As per the weather agency's prediction, the warning will continue to remain in place for Sunday in Thane and Raigad while a green alert has been issued for Sunday in Mumbai and Palghar. As per IMDs forecast, monsoon would withdraw from Mumbai and Maharashtra between October 9 and 15.

As heavy rains accompanied by strong winds, lightning and thundering continue to lash several parts of the city, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of a rainy Saturday. Soon #MumbaiRains and #MumbaiRainsWithMidday started to trend on the micro-blogging site.

First Published: 03 October, 2020 19:25 IST

