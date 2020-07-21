Mumbai Rains 2020: Monsoon to remain subdued over city and suburbs

A couple poses for a selfie with the Arabian Sea in the backdrop at Marine Drive

After a rainy spell last week in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, there has been a decrease in rain activity. The private weather agency Skymet said that monsoon remains subdued over Mumbai and suburbs.

During the last 24 hours, Santacruz recorded 4 mm and Colaba recorded 0.6 mm of rain. “We do not expect any significant upcoming weather activity over Mumbai and suburbs for at least the next 3 to 4 days. Sky conditions will remain partly cloudy to cloudy, with rain spell ranging from very light to light,” said Skymet.

The weather agency said that day temperatures will remain above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius and will be in the range of 33 to 34 degrees.

Day temperatures over #Mumbai and suburbs will remain above normal by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius and will be in the range of 33 to 34 degrees.#MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/3iSY321ZVH — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 21, 2020

Skymet further said that discomfort level will rise once again and weather would become sultry. “Now there is no significant weather system affecting North Konkan and Goa as well as Mumbai and suburbs. The weather of Mumbai will remain almost dry with occasional light rains. A north-south trough is extending from Marathwada to interior Karnataka. The rain activities will remain moderate over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha,” said the agency.

Now there is no significant weather system affecting North Konkan and #Goa as well as #Mumbai and suburbs. The weather of Mumbai will remain almost dry with occasional light rains. #MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/3iSY321ZVH — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 21, 2020

However, the rain activities are expected to increase around July 26 or 27 over Mumbai and suburbs. “But we do not expect heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and suburbs. Rains will be confined to moderate category. This will bring the much-needed relief from ongoing sultry weather conditions,” added Skymet.

The rain activities are expected to increase around July 26 or 27 over #Mumbai and suburbs. But we do not expect heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and suburbs. #MumbaiRains #mumbaimonsoon #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/3iSY321ZVH — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 21, 2020

Last week, Mumbai witnessed heavy rain resulting in flooding in several areas. Meanwhile, nine people died in two separate cases of building collapse in the city, caused due to intense showers.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news