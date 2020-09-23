Mumbai Rains 2020: Heavy showers cause flooding, Tweeple share photos, videos

A heavy downpour in Mumbai and its adjoining areas since Tuesday night left the city battered with road and rail traffic disrupted and thus bringing the movement of people to a standstill. The sudden outburst of torrential rains not only caught surprised and it also brought up fears of the 2005 floods that had submerged large parts of the city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai as 'intense rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours'. As per the weather agency, till 8 am, Wednesday, the Colaba observatory recorded over 14.78 cm rain while in the suburbs, the Santacruz observatory recorded over 28.64 cm rain from 8 pm on Tuesday. Overall, the city recorded an average of 36.03 cm of rainfall.

India Meteorological Department's Deputy Director-General of Meteorology K S Hosalikar took to the micro-blogging site and said that there is a possibility of isolated heavy spells in the next 24 hours in Mumbai and its surrounding areas. "As per IMD GFS guidance, today there could be isolated heavy falls in Konkan including Mumbai, Thane," Hosalikar tweeted.

As heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the city causing water-logging and traffic jams, Mumbaikars took to Twitter to share pictures and videos of a rainy Tuesday. Soon #MumbaiRains and #MumbaiRainsWithMidday started to trend on the micro-blogging site.

Twitter user IndiaWeatherMan said that it rained, heavier than expected as vortex maintained strength this late in the season. The Twitter user also said that intermittent heavy rains will continue for the next 12 hours.

Another user, Johnson shared a 21-second video clip showing a local train wading through the waterlogged railway tracks amid a heavy downpour.

Mid-day lens man Sameer Abedi and Pardeep Dhivar shared pictures and videos of water-logging from Ghatkopar's LBS road and Kings Circle respectively.

The country's richest civic body, BMC, also took to Twitter to inform citizens that waterlogging was reported in the flood-prone areas of south and central Mumbai including Dadar, Wadala, Parel, Sion, Matunga, Worli, Kurla, Chunabhatti, Masjid Bunder, and Byculla among others. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal also visited several places in the city including Worli Seaface to take stock of the situation.

A twitter user shared a video of flooding at Parel's Lalbaug area. Sharing the video the user said, "No wonder BMC gave a holiday today." While the road and rail traffic was disrupted, Mumbai's BEST buses, the city's new lifeline amid the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled or diverted its operations on at least 18 routes around the city.

With inputs from agencies

