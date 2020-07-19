Mumbai Rains 2020: Weather is expected to go almost dry with isolated spot rains from July 21, says Skymet

After receiving continuous spells of heavy rainfall for three days, the intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas seems to have reduced marginally since Friday. According to private weather agency Skymet, there will further decrease in rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs since the monsoon surge over Konkan and Goa has also weakened.

In its daily weather bulletin, Skymet said that the cyclonic circulation, which was persistent over South Gujarat, has shifted north and now lies over Saurashtra and Kutch. As per the weather agency, in the last 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 9 mm of rainfall while the Colaba one recorded 9 mm of rain.

Heavy downpour continued over #Mumbai and suburbs. #Santacruz recorded 155 mm and #Colaba 24 mm #rain. Significant decrease in rain is anticipated now. Rains will be patchy for next 3 to 4 days. #MumbaiRains @mybmc @SkymetWeather — Mahesh Palawat (@Mpalawat) July 17, 2020

Speaking to mid-day, Mahesh Palwat, vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather said, "We expect moderate showers to continue over some parts of Mumbai for the next two to three days. Thereafter, the rain intensity will go down further and there may be isolated light rainfall, leading to a gradual rise in temperature, along with increased sunshine, leading to sultry weather conditions once again."

"However, we do not expect Mumbai to go completely dry, but yes, discomfort levels will rise," he added. Although moderate and intense spells have been predicted at isolated for the next 24 hours, Skymet stated that the overall rain will decrease. "Weather is expected to go almost dry with isolated spot rains from July 21," Skymet said.

Mumbai light RF today, with 1,2 showers. Trend to cont seen frm latest satellite/radar images. Forecast for 19,20 Jul: light to mod RF interior of Mah. Konkan possibility of hvy showers on 19

IMD'S deputy director-general, western region, KS Hosalikar took to Twitter and said that the interiors of Maharashtra will receive light to moderate rainfall while in Konkan, there is a possibility of heavy showers on July 19. In another tweet, Hosalikar said that the continuous active Arabian sea in July and COVID-19 has impacted the fishing business and fishermen.

