Mumbai Rains 2020: Weather is expected to go almost dry with isolated spot rains from July 21, says Skymet

Updated: Jul 19, 2020, 13:33 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Although moderate and intense spells have been predicted at isolated for the next 24 hours, Skymet stated that the overall rain will decrease

A child wearing a raincoat enjoying the weather at seashore
After receiving continuous spells of heavy rainfall for three days, the intensity of rainfall in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas seems to have reduced marginally since Friday. According to private weather agency Skymet, there will further decrease in rain activities over Mumbai and suburbs since the monsoon surge over Konkan and Goa has also weakened.

In its daily weather bulletin, Skymet said that the cyclonic circulation, which was persistent over South Gujarat, has shifted north and now lies over Saurashtra and Kutch. As per the weather agency, in the last 24 hours, the Santacruz observatory recorded 9 mm of rainfall while the Colaba one recorded 9 mm of rain.

Speaking to mid-day, Mahesh Palwat, vice president of Meteorology and Climate Change at Skymet Weather said, "We expect moderate showers to continue over some parts of Mumbai for the next two to three days. Thereafter, the rain intensity will go down further and there may be isolated light rainfall, leading to a gradual rise in temperature, along with increased sunshine, leading to sultry weather conditions once again."

"However, we do not expect Mumbai to go completely dry, but yes, discomfort levels will rise," he added. Although moderate and intense spells have been predicted at isolated for the next 24 hours, Skymet stated that the overall rain will decrease. "Weather is expected to go almost dry with isolated spot rains from July 21," Skymet said.

IMD'S deputy director-general, western region, KS Hosalikar took to Twitter and said that the interiors of Maharashtra will receive light to moderate rainfall while in Konkan, there is a possibility of heavy showers on July 19. In another tweet, Hosalikar said that the continuous active Arabian sea in July and COVID-19 has impacted the fishing business and fishermen.

