Mumbai rains : Heavy showers increases lake levels from 54 per cent to 75 per cent

The increased stock of 3 lakh litres would be enough to meet the city's water supply needs for almost 62 days; According to IMD weather forecast, few showers during the day, heavy rain at night

The catchment areas of seven lakes that supply water to the city, have been receiving heavy rainfall over the past two days. Water stock has increased by 20 per cent in the past four days, which will be enough to supply the city for two months.

The total stock of the lakes increased from 54 per cent on July 24 to 75 per cent on July 28. The increased stock of 3 lakh litres would be enough to meet the city's water supply needs for almost 62 days. However, the total stock stands at 10.89 lakh million litres on Sunday against the 12.06 lakh million litres on the same date last year.

Nandvilas building at Maulana Shoukat Ali Road opposite JJ Hospital collapsed around 4.30 am on Sunday.

As per the IMD forecast for today, the city will receive intermittent rain during the day with heavy to very heavy rainfall towards the evening and night.

Meanwhile, due to the heavy rainfall, parts of two buildings collapsed in separate incidents injuring two locals. A part of the vacated Nandvilas building at Maulana Shoukat Ali Road collapsed around 4.30 am on Sunday. Noor Mohammad Alishkar, 17, who was injured in the incident, was shifted to JJ hospital. Dr Sanket, chief medical officer said, "He has suffered minor injuries. His condition is stable."

Rescue teams NDRF, WNC, Railway ministry managed to rescue the stranded passengers of Mahalaxmi Express that was stuck between Vangani and Badlapur.

In the second incident, a part of the ceiling of a single-storey chawl in Kurla collapsed on Saturday evening. Manoj Kamble, 33, was injured in the incident and was rushed to Rajawadi hospital. According to BMC's disaster management department, his condition was stable.

Bridge washed away

Heavy rain washed away a part of Rayta Bridge, which links Murbad to Kalyan and runs towards Ahmednagar in Thane district, early on Sunday. A team of the National Highways Authority of India reached the spot and repaired the section. PWD National Highway Authority Engineer, Dinesh Mahajan, said, "We fixed the bridge with the help of 30 labourers and other equipment. It is now safe for commuters to use."

