Mumbai Rains: After a dry day, showers are here again

Based on the data collected by the BMC's observatories, the island city received an average of 46 mm of rainfall with areas like Dadar and Colaba receiving up to 60 mm of rainfall

A Mumbai Metro worker goes about performing his duties even with the rains playing a spoilsport at Goregoan link road. Pic/Nimesh Dave

After getting a dry day, the city received moderate rainfall on Wednesday. Unlike the previous days, however, the island city received the bulk of the rainfall while the eastern suburbs received the least amount of rain.

Between 8 am till 6 pm on Wednesday, IMD's data indicated that the observatory in Colaba recorded 60.2 mm of rainfall while the one at Santa Cruz recorded 21.8 mm. According to civic officials, there were no complaints of waterlogging reported. Based on the data collected by the BMC's observatories, the island city received an average of 46 mm of rainfall with areas like Dadar and Colaba receiving up to 60 mm of rainfall. The Western suburbs, on the other hand, received 33 mm while the eastern suburbs received 27 mm of rainfall.

Of all the complaints, the disaster management control room received on Wednesday, two people were injured in rain-related incidents. In one of the incidents, there was a landslide at around 4:25 pm Koliwada in Sion. Civic officials said that 30-year-old Shailamma Sanmugon Devendra suffered a leg injury and was taken to Sion Hospital.

In another incident, a tree fell at Maniklal Mehta Marg in Ghatkopar and 40-year-old Laxmikant Singh suffered minor injuries. Civic officials said that he was taken to Hindusabha Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

