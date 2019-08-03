Mumbai rains: As showers recede, Mumbaikars savour monsoon delicacies

mumbai-rains

Citizens of Mumbai take to twitter to post videos and photos of delicious food during Mumbai rains; Mumbai police organise for food and tea to locals during heavy downpour in city

Mumbai Police offer tea and food to citizens. Pictures/ Samiullah Khan

It's that day of the season when all we want to do is sit at home and enjoy some hot delicacies to calm our cravings. Be it mouth-watering pakoras and tea or just the simple 2-min Maggi, one of these food items makes our rainy day. Many restaurants also have special menus only for the monsoon. Twitterati took to the micro-blogging site to share their food stories from today and they will make you crave even more!



Mumbai Police create an example of humanity by offering food to locals

Made it to Shantivan inspite of #Mumbairains. My family cooks south Indian delicacies at home and serve 40 old people who relish it. This is something that gives me and my family happiness. The smile on each one's face after the meal is something that makes your day, week, months pic.twitter.com/UqL3DYBNk8 — Harish Krishnan (@Harishk) August 3, 2019

Rajma chawal lunch is a perfect match to the rains outside #favouritefood #MumbaiRains — Priyanka Mehra (@PriyankaMehra12) August 3, 2019

So dont let the grey skies and dull weather bring you down! Savour your favourite delicacies to enjoy the rains! Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Palghar and Thane and has forecasted heavy rainfall at isolated places. An orange alert has been issued for Mumbai along with prediction of heavy rainfall at few places. Traffic has started to come back to normalcy as the rains stop.

