Mumbai rains: Heavy showers cause waterlogging at railway stations

Trains were running behind schedule by 15 minutes in the morning but after rains reduced slightly, services were back to normal

Thane railway station suffered major waterlogging in the morning on Saturday. Pic/ Sameer Markande

As Mumbai battles heavy rains, suburban train services were disrupted up to some extent because of waterlogging on railway tracks. Initially, trains were running behind schedule by 15 minutes but since there is respite from rains at the moment, trains are back to normal.

According to the latest update by Central Railway, suburban train services are suspended between Kurla-Sion Up and down fast lines and between Kurla-Chunabhatti Up and Down harbour lines. Mulund station was heavily flooded with water earlier in the day but the water has now receded, as per the BMC. According to a Twitter user, Sion station was flooded.

Sion station at 2.05...however the trains are running with delay tho....thank you central railway @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/evMbPYxN6V — Pooja (@pvmpooja) August 3, 2019

Western Railways also took to micro-blogging site to inform that a Coconut tree branch fell on OHE/tracks at 11.35 am between Charni Road and Grant Road. However, it was removed by WR men within 15 minutes. Minor interruptions were caused to trains on this stretch but as of now, trains are running normally.

Watch video: Mumbai on Saturday was once again flooded due to heavy rains that lashed the city

According to news agency ANI, the trains on trans-harbour and 4th corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbour lines are running at a cautious speed, hence delayed. In view of the situation, the BMC issued a beach safety appeal to the citizens. "We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency, call us on 1916," the official said. According to India Meteorological Department, intense rain showers will continue to hit the city over the weekend.

