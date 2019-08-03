Mumbai rains: Heavy showers cause waterlogging at railway stations
Trains were running behind schedule by 15 minutes in the morning but after rains reduced slightly, services were back to normal
As Mumbai battles heavy rains, suburban train services were disrupted up to some extent because of waterlogging on railway tracks. Initially, trains were running behind schedule by 15 minutes but since there is respite from rains at the moment, trains are back to normal.
According to the latest update by Central Railway, suburban train services are suspended between Kurla-Sion Up and down fast lines and between Kurla-Chunabhatti Up and Down harbour lines. Mulund station was heavily flooded with water earlier in the day but the water has now receded, as per the BMC. According to a Twitter user, Sion station was flooded.
Sion station at 2.05...however the trains are running with delay tho....thank you central railway @Central_Railway pic.twitter.com/evMbPYxN6V— Pooja (@pvmpooja) August 3, 2019
Western Railways also took to micro-blogging site to inform that a Coconut tree branch fell on OHE/tracks at 11.35 am between Charni Road and Grant Road. However, it was removed by WR men within 15 minutes. Minor interruptions were caused to trains on this stretch but as of now, trains are running normally.
Watch video: Mumbai on Saturday was once again flooded due to heavy rains that lashed the city
According to news agency ANI, the trains on trans-harbour and 4th corridor towards Kharkopar on Central Railway are running smoothly. However, due to intense rains, trains on main and harbour lines are running at a cautious speed, hence delayed. In view of the situation, the BMC issued a beach safety appeal to the citizens. "We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency, call us on 1916," the official said. According to India Meteorological Department, intense rain showers will continue to hit the city over the weekend.
-
For the second consecutive week, heavy rain lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri hitting normal life and road traffic, though suburban trains and flights continued to function with some delays, officials said here on Saturday.
-
Mumbai, which has been experiencing virtually incessant rain since 10 days, witnessed heavy downpour since midnight, with many lowlying areas in the city and suburbs, subways and arterial roads submerged under three-four feet of water, severely disrupting traffic.
-
Subways in Dahisar, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Santacruz were flooded stopping traffic movement in the east-west directions, and many vehicles and two-wheelers were stranded in the floodwaters.
-
In Mumbai, several areas in Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, Kings Circle, Sion, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Bhandup, Mulund and other parts were flooded resulting in huge traffic snarls
-
Waterlogging was reported in many areas in Nala Sopara, Vasai (Palghar district), parts of Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane City in (Thane), Roha, Panvel (Raigad), Mangaon and Mandangad (Ratnagiri).
-
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday, August 3. K.S Hosalikar, Director IMD, said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours (Friday-Saturday) with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places.
-
According to the data of Indian Meteorology Department, Colaba received 53.6 mm while Santacruz received 134 mm rainfall in the 24 hours up till 8.30am
-
The rainfall intensity was much more in the suburbs of the city. BMC recorded 8 mm and 9 mm rainfall at Nair hospital and Byculla respectively
-
In addition to this, Saturday will witness this year's highest level high tide consisting of 4.90 metres at around 1.44 pm. As per the forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to hit the city and suburbs today
-
Many areas such as Thane and the suburbs of Kandivli saw vehicles (four-wheelers and two-wheelers) submerged in a few localities
-
Private weather agency Skymet reported that three-digit rains have lashed Mumbai. Santa Cruz in Mumbai recorded 101 mm of rain in the last 21 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 5.30 am today
-
There were reports of waterlogging in Andheri East, Borivli East, Kandivli East station, the Dahisar check post on the highway, Hindmata near Lower Parel, Sion, Thane and many other low-lying areas of Mumbai
-
Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes. In Thane, meanwhile, schools will remain closed due to severe waterlogging, said reports.
-
The BEST has issued diversions for local buses. Fishermen along the coast have been advised against venturing into the sea.
-
The normal life and officer-goers were badly hit as and movement of rail and road traffic was disrupted due to continuous downpour
-
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, the west and central Maharashtra, including the ghats. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday
-
As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).
-
In view of heavy rain warning and alert issued by the IMD, the BMC has issued a 'beach safety appeal' to citizens, the civic official said. "We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916," the official said.
Mumbai citizens woke up to an intense spell of rainfall on Saturday morning after experiencing torrential rainfalls over the last few days. Here are few pictures. All pictures/Satej Shinde, Sameer Markande, Atul Kamble and Suresh KK
