Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall floods Sion and King's Circle
According to Mumbai Police, traffic has been affected at Sion, King's Circle near Eastern Express Highway. They have asked Mumbaikars to travel only if necessary
Heavy rains have lashed the city of Mumbai, as predicted by India Meteorological Department. Waterlogging, Several areas in the city are waterlogged and normalcy has been affected.
Several low-lying areas such as Sion, Kings Circle are facing waterlogging. The BEST has diverted the route from Gandhi Market King Circle Traffic via Bhau Daji Road. Roads were flooded at Sion circle, making it extremely difficult for people to commute. Many vehicles were also submerged because of heavy downpour.
According to Mumbai Police, traffic has been affected on Kings Circle on Eastern Express Highway. They have asked Mumbaikars to travel only if necessary.
According to a warning by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citizens have been advised against venturing out to sea or near the sea on beaches, etc as a high tide is expected at around 1.30 pm today. Several other low-lying areas such as Andheri East, Borivli East, Kandivli East station, the Dahisar check post on the highway, Hindmata near Lower Parel have been affected due to waterlogging.
Waterlogging on the roads of King's Circle due to Mumbai rains
A red alert has been issued in the city by the IMD. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in the city for Saturday and Sunday. The Santacruz observatory surpassed 2000 mm rainfall mark of the season and recorded 2036 mm of rainfall, exceeding by 659.3 mm. Mumbai has been facing incessant rainfall since the past few days. Waterlogging and traffic jams follow.
For the second consecutive week, heavy rain lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri hitting normal life and road traffic, though suburban trains and flights continued to function with some delays, officials said here on Saturday.
Mumbai, which has been experiencing virtually incessant rain since 10 days, witnessed heavy downpour since midnight, with many lowlying areas in the city and suburbs, subways and arterial roads submerged under three-four feet of water, severely disrupting traffic.
Subways in Dahisar, Kandivali, Malad, Andheri, Santacruz were flooded stopping traffic movement in the east-west directions, and many vehicles and two-wheelers were stranded in the floodwaters.
In Mumbai, several areas in Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, Kings Circle, Sion, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Bhandup, Mulund and other parts were flooded resulting in huge traffic snarls
Waterlogging was reported in many areas in Nala Sopara, Vasai (Palghar district), parts of Mira Road, Bhayander, Thane City in (Thane), Roha, Panvel (Raigad), Mangaon and Mandangad (Ratnagiri).
Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai and its neighbouring areas for the second consecutive day on Saturday, August 3. K.S Hosalikar, Director IMD, said that Mumbai and its surrounding areas received widespread rainfall in last 24 hours (Friday-Saturday) with heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places.
According to the data of Indian Meteorology Department, Colaba received 53.6 mm while Santacruz received 134 mm rainfall in the 24 hours up till 8.30am
The rainfall intensity was much more in the suburbs of the city. BMC recorded 8 mm and 9 mm rainfall at Nair hospital and Byculla respectively
In addition to this, Saturday will witness this year's highest level high tide consisting of 4.90 metres at around 1.44 pm. As per the forecast intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to hit the city and suburbs today
Many areas such as Thane and the suburbs of Kandivli saw vehicles (four-wheelers and two-wheelers) submerged in a few localities
Private weather agency Skymet reported that three-digit rains have lashed Mumbai. Santa Cruz in Mumbai recorded 101 mm of rain in the last 21 hours from 8.30 am yesterday to 5.30 am today
There were reports of waterlogging in Andheri East, Borivli East, Kandivli East station, the Dahisar check post on the highway, Hindmata near Lower Parel, Sion, Thane and many other low-lying areas of Mumbai
Due to the rains, services on the Western Line are running late by 15 minutes. In Thane, meanwhile, schools will remain closed due to severe waterlogging, said reports.
The BEST has issued diversions for local buses. Fishermen along the coast have been advised against venturing into the sea.
The normal life and officer-goers were badly hit as and movement of rail and road traffic was disrupted due to continuous downpour
The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, the west and central Maharashtra, including the ghats. It has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday
As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, followed by Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).
In view of heavy rain warning and alert issued by the IMD, the BMC has issued a 'beach safety appeal' to citizens, the civic official said. "We appeal citizens to avoid venturing near sea or walking in water logged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916," the official said.
Mumbai citizens woke up to an intense spell of rainfall on Saturday morning after experiencing torrential rainfalls over the last few days. Here are few pictures. All pictures/Satej Shinde, Sameer Markande, Atul Kamble and Suresh KK
Mumbai Rains: IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in the city