Mumbai rains: Heavy rainfall floods Sion and King's Circle

According to Mumbai Police, traffic has been affected at Sion, King's Circle near Eastern Express Highway. They have asked Mumbaikars to travel only if necessary

A man struggles to manoeuvre his bike through flooded streets in Sion. Pictures/ Atul Kamble

Heavy rains have lashed the city of Mumbai, as predicted by India Meteorological Department. Waterlogging, Several areas in the city are waterlogged and normalcy has been affected.

Several low-lying areas such as Sion, Kings Circle are facing waterlogging. The BEST has diverted the route from Gandhi Market King Circle Traffic via Bhau Daji Road. Roads were flooded at Sion circle, making it extremely difficult for people to commute. Many vehicles were also submerged because of heavy downpour.

According to Mumbai Police, traffic has been affected on Kings Circle on Eastern Express Highway. They have asked Mumbaikars to travel only if necessary.

According to a warning by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citizens have been advised against venturing out to sea or near the sea on beaches, etc as a high tide is expected at around 1.30 pm today. Several other low-lying areas such as Andheri East, Borivli East, Kandivli East station, the Dahisar check post on the highway, Hindmata near Lower Parel have been affected due to waterlogging.



Waterlogging on the roads of King's Circle due to Mumbai rains

A red alert has been issued in the city by the IMD. Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in the city for Saturday and Sunday. The Santacruz observatory surpassed 2000 mm rainfall mark of the season and recorded 2036 mm of rainfall, exceeding by 659.3 mm. Mumbai has been facing incessant rainfall since the past few days. Waterlogging and traffic jams follow.

