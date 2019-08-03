Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour causes flooding in suburbs, Thane

mumbai-rains

According to the data of India Meteorological Department, Colaba received 53.6 mm while Santacruz received 134 mm rainfall in the 24 hours up till 8.30am on Saturday

Mumbai on Saturday was once again flooded especially in the suburbs after heavy rains lashed the city. The rain started on Friday night and the intensity increased in the morning. Many parts suburban Mumbai and Thane were waterlogged in early hours of the day.

Saturday will witness this year's highest level high tide of 4.90 metres at 1.44 pm. As per the forecast, intermittent rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs. According to the data of India Meteorological Department, Colaba received 53.6 mm while Santacruz received 134 mm rainfall in the 24 hours up till 8.30am on Saturday. The rainfall intensity was more in the suburbs. BMC recorded 8 mm and 9 mm rainfall at Nair hospital and Byculla respectively.

As per the fire station-wise rainfall recorded by the BMC in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Saturday, Dindoshi received 50 mm rainfall, Kandivali (41 mm), Malad (36 mm), Chincholi (34 mm), Goregaon (33 mm), Bhandup (31 mm), Borivali (29 mm), Malwani (26 mm), Mulund (20 mm), Vikhroli (11 mm) and Kurla (9 mm).

The BMC has issued a 'beach safety appeal' to citizens, the civic official said. "We appeal to citizens to avoid venturing near the sea or walking in waterlogged areas. In any emergency call us on 1916," the official said.

