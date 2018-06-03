Mumbai rains: As the first showers hit, citizens protest against BMC's shoddy repair-work

As the first rain hits, several roads are still in need of urgent resurfacing, and citizens are having none of it



Pic/Shadab Khan

While Bandra West's residents have managed to force the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to repair the shoddily-resurfaced St Andrews Road, there are several such roads across the city which require attention before the monsoon hits. The BMC is in the process of carrying out repair work, but citizens have come forward to raise their voice against shoddy work.



Charkop Signal

One such area is the Andheri Link Road, near Laxmi Industrial Estate, as it has uneven patches. Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association's President Dhaval Shah, said, "The resurfacing is not right. The asphalt has not spread properly, and during the monsoon, it could lead to potholes."



3rd Cross Lane, Lokhandwala

RTI activist Pradeep Yadav pointed out the half-done resurfacing of Kadeshwari Mandir Marg in Bandra West. "The road was in good condition, but the civic body started resurfacing it. The contractor has left it incomplete for the past three weeks. I have filed a complaint with the BMC," he said.



Kadeshwari Marg, Bandra

Preetam Pandey from Malad, said, "Charkop Naka signal has been dug up on all sides to lay paver blocks, but hasn't been completed. It is so dusty that you can't breathe while passing. Why are we tortured like this?" Speaking to mid-day, Chief Engineer of Roads department, Vinod Chithore said, "More than 90% of road repair and resurface work is completed. If there is any patch of work is left then we will finish it as soon as possible."

