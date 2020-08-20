Mumbai Rains: BMC chief halves water cut for Ganesh Chaturthi

A file picture of youngsters enjoying in the water at Powai lake. Only one of the lakes supplying water to the city has overflowed. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Even though water stock in the lakes has gone up to 85 per cent within two weeks, the water cut will continue. However, on the occasion of Ganeshotsav, BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal has anounced that the cut would be 10% instead of 20%.

The BMC is in wait and watch mode, as in 2018, the water levels were high in August but the city faced 10 per cent water cut till the next monsoon as the rain receded in September.

Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 8 ultimate home decoration ideas

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news