Mumbai Rains: BMC tells court they are monsoon ready, citizens expose it's 'preparedness'

Reader Dhaval Shah sent this photo of a truck trapped in a drain on Link Road in Andheri; (inset) mid-dayÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â™s August 31, 2017 report on Dr Deepak Amrapurkar's death, Someone's foot could easilyÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Âˆslip into this drain, photographed by citizen activist Nikhil Desai at RAK Marg in Wadala and Andheri residents place a makeshift signboard and branches in the drain to warn others about the danger

It seems the BMC did not learn anything from the death of Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, who fell into an open manhole and was fished out of a drain two days later. Yesterday, the BMC proudly announced to the Bombay High Court that it has taken all precautions for the monsoon. And yet, several readers have sent mid-day pictures of damaged or open drains in their locality to call the civic body's bluff.

mid-day has already punctured the civic authorities' claims of being rain ready two weeks ago, when this paper highlighted how just an hour of rain had left parts of the city waterlogged. A few days ago, this paper also highlighted how as many as eight citizens had died in rain-related incidents such as tree falls, electrocution and drowning in open drains.

This time, it is angry citizens who have come forward to expose the BMC's lack of preparation. Mumbaikars have sent pictures of open or damaged drains from five areas across the city, including the island city, where the Corporation claims to have secured 1,425 manholes with safety nets. The problem is worse in the surburbs, where officials admit they are yet to take widespread action.

Truckload of problems



Dhaval Shah, a Lokhandwala resident and member of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen Association (LOCA), shared this dramatic picture of a truck accident after the vehicle's wheel got jammed in a drain off Link Road in Andheri West yesterday. According to him, there was a weak cover on the drain that gave way when the truck ran over it. Karan Jotwani, co-founder of LOCA, said, "Most of the manhole covers are of very poor quality. If a car passes over them or is parked there overnight, the metal starts cracking in the centre. Even if three people stand on it, it will start cracking. Officials don't even use the right size when replacing these damaged covers."

Why use square lid for round peg, BMC?



Citizen activist Zoru Bhathena had made several complaints about the missing manhole cover near the junction of 6th Road and Guru Gangeshwar Road in Khar West. "The next day, civic staff put a rectangular cement lid over the circular drain. It is ill-fitting and not at allsecure."

Open for five days



A citizen from Kurla, who shared this picture with mid-day, said, "This manhole on Vidyavihar Road has been open for five days. Earlier, a coconut branch was put inside to warn people to stay away. Now, a wooden plank has been placed above it. This is very risky; anyone can easily fall inside, especially at night, when it's hard to see."

Half a dozen broken drain lids



Citizen activist Nikhil Desai sent pictures of broken drain covers at a few points across Dadar, Wadala and Matunga. He says of this picture taken at Khalsa College in Matunga, "I had informed civic officials a fortnight ago about 12 locations where the storm water drain covers were missing. Officials had informed me that these would be replaced within a week. But so far, only half of them have been repaired."

No action in a week



Citizen activist Irfan Machiwala said of this picture: "The iron lid of this drain outside Michael's Church in Mahim broke more than a week ago. I have complained to the civic staff, but there has been no action."

Recommendations

Last year, the BMC had appointed a three-member committee to probe Dr Deepak Amrapurkar's death. The inquiry committee had called for suggestions from the citizens and had also carried out awareness drives to educate people against opening manhole covers during heavy rains. A top suggestion was to place safety nets over drains, as well as install a bucket-shaped metal frame inside the drain to catch anyone who slips through. The BMC claims it has covered several.

