Mumbai Rains: City likely to witness heavy showers between Aug 2 and 6

Mumbai have been experiencing light to moderate rains with a few intense spells at regular intervals. With August set to begin on a rainy note, the city and its neighbouring areas are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rains between August 2 to August 6, private weather agency Skymet said.

The next heavy rainfall for #Mumbai and suburbs is anticipated in the first week of August. Hefty showers may commence around 02nd August and last till 05th. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/IV1dwIylwX — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) July 29, 2020

The private weather agency said that the rains are likely to cause flash floods and waterlogging in different parts of the city and the suburbs. Moderate to heavy rains are expected to continue in Konkan coast, including Mumbai and its suburbs and Goa, until August 6, Skymet said.

As the city has been witnessing moderate rains with a few intense spells and occasional thundershowers, Skymet said that this rain activity is likely to continue until August 1.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a possibility of heavy rains in the Konkan region, including Mumbai, in the next 48 hours. The deputy director of meteorology KS Hosalikar said the interiors of Maharashtra are likely to receive moderate to heavy rains.

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

On Wednesday, many parts of Mumbai and Thane continued to receive moderate rains with a few intense spells. The Santacruz observatory recorded 18 mm of rains, whereas the Colaba observatory received 23mm rains.

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with the chance of light to moderate rains in the city for Thursday. The weather forecast has seen a slight rise in city temperatures with the Santacruz observatory recording a maximum temperature of 31.1 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius. The Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 30 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25 degree Celsius.

