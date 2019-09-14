Mumbai Rains: City received 868 mm of rainfall in September till date

On Saturday, weather agency IMD said that Mumbai received 868 mm of rainfall in September this year, thereby making it the second-highest rainfall of all time for the city in this month. The highest rainfall that Mumbai recorded for the month of September was recorded as 920 mm back in 1954.

IMD scientist Neeta said, "We are in the middle of the month and it is almost close to the extreme value recorded for September 1954. If good rainfall activity happens in coming days, we may touch the extreme rainfall record that is 920 mm."

In its weather bulletin for Mumbai, IMD further stated that the city recorded 2366 mm of rainfall so far in this year. According to weather agency IMD, the average rainfall for Mumbai is around 1800 mm which makes it 26 percent excess of rainfall for the city this monsoon till now.

On the other hand, the suburbs have received 67 percent excess of average rainfall. This year, Mumbai received a total rainfall of 3422 mm till September 13 in Mumbai division which is more than the normal rainfall of 2051 mm.

The heavy rain in this year's monsoon season is in complete contrast to September 2018, when the city witnessed only 73 mm of rainfall for the month, reports news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, private weather forecast agency Skymet predicted that the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall in the next two 2-3 days.

According to the data available with Skymet, during the last 21 hours as well, #Mumbai has received moderate showers to the tune of 23 mm. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2019 https://t.co/yb0bxHHY7v — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) September 14, 2019

Besides Mumbai, the weather forecast agency also said that New Delhi and its nearby areas such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad were also likely to receive intense rainfall for the next two days. The IMD also announced a weather bulletin predicting heavy rainfall over Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

With input from ANI

