Search

Mumbai Rains: City, suburbs to witness moderate showers till August 22

Updated: Aug 15, 2020, 15:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Skymet also said that the rains are not expected to intensify into a heavy downpour and will not cause waterlogging

Picture/Satej Shinde
Picture/Satej Shinde

Mumbai have been witnessing moderate rains with occasional heavy spells of rain and thundershowers for the past few days. According to private weather agency Skymet, the rain activity is likely to continue till August 22.

The private weather agency said that persistent rain activity is due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over Kutch and adjoining South Pakistan. Moreover, an east-west shear zone is passing through Mumbai along latitude 19 degree north between 5.8 and 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Due to these parameters, the Konkan region, including Mumbai and the suburbs, are likely to witness moderate rains with a few spells of heavy showers for the next 48 hours, Skymet reported.

Skymet also said that the rains are not expected to intensify into a heavy downpour and will not cause waterlogging. It said that persistent clouds and occasional showers will keep the city temperatures below normal.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar, along with the southern Konkan region areas, will receive heavy rains within the next 48 hours. The weather department also said that the interior parts of Maharashtra will receive isolated rains within this time period.

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

According to Skymet, the Santacruz observatory recorded 61 mm rainfall whereas Colaba recorded 15 mm, Dahanu 61 mm, and Thane Belapur 81 mm. Matheran and Mahabaleshwar recorded 125 mm and 155 mm rainfall respectively.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with intermittent moderate rain or showers in city and suburbs, with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places and occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

For more details on Mumbai rains, check out the app Mumbai Rain by Skymet

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
loading image
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK