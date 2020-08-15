Mumbai Rains: City, suburbs to witness moderate showers till August 22

Mumbai have been witnessing moderate rains with occasional heavy spells of rain and thundershowers for the past few days. According to private weather agency Skymet, the rain activity is likely to continue till August 22.

On and off rain and thundershower activities are expected to continue until August 21 or 22. The cloud cover and intermittent rain will keep the temperature below normal. #MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/4M7L5NaHtu — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 15, 2020

The private weather agency said that persistent rain activity is due to the presence of a cyclonic circulation over Kutch and adjoining South Pakistan. Moreover, an east-west shear zone is passing through Mumbai along latitude 19 degree north between 5.8 and 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Due to these parameters, the Konkan region, including Mumbai and the suburbs, are likely to witness moderate rains with a few spells of heavy showers for the next 48 hours, Skymet reported.

In the view of #weather parameters, moderate rains with one or two heavy spells are expected to continue over north #Konkan and #Goa including #Mumbai and suburbs during the next 48 hours.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/4M7L5NaHtu — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 15, 2020

Skymet also said that the rains are not expected to intensify into a heavy downpour and will not cause waterlogging. It said that persistent clouds and occasional showers will keep the city temperatures below normal.

As we have already stated that there will not be any very heavy downpour over #Mumbai and suburbs.#MumbaiRains #Monsoon2020 @MumbaiRainApp https://t.co/4M7L5NaHtu — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) August 15, 2020

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar, along with the southern Konkan region areas, will receive heavy rains within the next 48 hours. The weather department also said that the interior parts of Maharashtra will receive isolated rains within this time period.

Mumbai & around recd scattered hvy Rains 70-100mm, Thane- NM 100-120 in past 24 hrs.

Next 24-48 hrs Mumbai, Thane Raigad, Palghar is likely to receive hvy falls, so including S Konkan, Ghat areas of M Mah,& at isol places in interior.

Rainy days in Mumbai & around next 2,3 days. pic.twitter.com/IKOE76r5NH — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) August 15, 2020

Monsoon activity in past 24 hours

According to Skymet, the Santacruz observatory recorded 61 mm rainfall whereas Colaba recorded 15 mm, Dahanu 61 mm, and Thane Belapur 81 mm. Matheran and Mahabaleshwar recorded 125 mm and 155 mm rainfall respectively.

The IMD has predicted cloudy skies with intermittent moderate rain or showers in city and suburbs, with a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places and occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph.

The weather department’s Santacruz observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 24.6 degree Celsius. On the other hand, the Colaba observatory has recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 26 degree Celsius.

