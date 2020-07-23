Mumbai Rains: City to witness scattered rains in next 24 hours

Mumbaikars woke up to a wet morning on Thursday and the rains provided much-needed relief from the sultry weather and marginally high temperature. According to the private weather agency Skymet, the maximum city is likely to receive scattered rains in the next 24 hours after experiencing dry weather for the past few days.

In a report, the private weather agency said that the intensity of the rain is likely to see a rise by July 26 and it will further bring down the city temperatures.

Skymet said a cyclonic circulation that has been persistent over the Lakshadweep and adjoining southeast and South-Central Arabian Sea will towards the north.

Even as the private weather agency predicted a rise in the intensity of rains by July 26, it said that it will not intensify into heavy rains and will help in bring the temperatures down.

Skymet added that persistent light to moderate rain showering on the city and suburbs will continue for the next four to five days.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted moderate rains in the Konkan coast, with a possibility of showers in the interiors of Maharashtra.

Mumbai received light to mod Rains yesterday night. Scz AWS 49, Bandra 24, Ram Mandir 33, Mahalaxmi 14 mm.

Thane and NM also recd isolated mod to heavy showers in last 24 Hrs.

Forecast mod rainfall over Konkan and interior of state enhanced rainfall activity likely. pic.twitter.com/LiDqmY99QS — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) July 23, 2020

Monsoon activity for the past 24 hours

Even as the intensity of rains has reduced in Mumbai, the city experienced light to moderate rains in the past 24 hours. The Skymet report said that Santacruz observatory recorded 49 mm rains in the past 24 hours.

According to IMD, Vidyavihar received 45mm rains in the last 24 hours. Chembur and Dadar recorded 33mm and 33.2mm rains respectively.

The weather department has predicted cloudy skies with moderate rains or thundershowers in city and suburbs. The IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.8 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 25.4 degree Celsius. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degree Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.2 degree Celsius.

