Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers pound city; teen dies of electrocution

Few low lying areas in Mumbai and nearby areas once again get flooded due to heavy rain leading to traffic diversions for a few hours

Rains lashed the city of Mumbai once again after a slightly dry spell. The rain intensity increased in the night hours and early morning on Tuesday. Santacruz received 131 mm rain in 24 hours till 8.30 am which is considered heavy rainfall, out of which 114 mm rainfall occurred in just 12 hours, from 8 pm to 8 am on Tuesday morning.

Some of the low lying areas once again were flooded and traffic was diverted for a few hours, but as the rain receded the traffic in those areas were cleared.

The city received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the last week of July and the first week of August. After a small break, the city once again received heavy showers in the last three days. Due to the heavy rainfall some parts like Hindmata, Sion road 24, Pratiksha Nagar, Antop Hill, Gandhimarket, Shell and the Postal Colonies of Chembur, Deonar Colony, Tilak Nagar, Milan Subway, National College Bandra were waterlogged between 5 am to 7 am.

Due to this traffic had been diverted from these areas. The routes for BEST buses were also diverted from Hindmata, King’s Circle, Bandra, Chembur, Milan Subway. There wasn’t much disruption on the Railway lines. However, the number of short circuit complaints increased. There were 23 short circuit incidents reported in the city. Even 11 trees/ big branches collapsed due to heavy rains in Mumbai.

In a tragic incident, a boy, Nihal Tambe, age 18 and a resident of Shivaji Nagar, Govandi was admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital on Monday night at around 8 pm after he was electrocuted. The doctor on duty declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, high tide in the noon hours for the next few days are predicted. On Tuesday 4.54 metres heavy tide is expected around 2.40pm. As per the forecast, the sky will remain cloudy and the city will receive intermittent rain showers in the next 24 hours.

