Mumbai Rains: City's water stock enough to last another year

The city, which faced a 20 per cent water cut amid the rainy season, now has water enough for it till next monsoon. The total stock in all the lakes reached beyond 99 per cent on Monday.

The BMC imposed a 20 per cent water cut from August 5, when there was hardly 37 per cent water in the lakes despite two months of monsoon. But after that, within two weeks the water level increased drastically, due to heavy rain in Thane and Nashik region. The BMC withdrew a 10 per cent cut on August 21 when the stock reached 85 per cent and the remaining 10 per cent on August 29 as the level reached 95 per cent. While there wasn't heavy rain in the lakes in the catchment areas thereafter, intermittent showers increased the level of water in them to 99.13 per cent on Monday.

The total storage capacity of all the seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres and as of Monday, there was nearly 14.35 lakh million litres of stock. "If the lakes are full at the end of monsoon, ie on October 1, then generally the stock lasts for the next 10 months," said an official from the BMC.

